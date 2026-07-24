DRAG HIM! John Thune Just Said the WRONG THING on the Senate Floor and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune decided the perfect time to drop a sappy video about how he still carries his tiny South Dakota hometown’s “sense of community” into the swamp was right as the base is screaming at him to stop making excuses and actually pass the SAVE America Act—you know, that little election-integrity bill the House already handed him on a silver platter.
Apparently the only thing he’s carrying these days is the weight of not having the backbone to force the issue before the midterms.
I carry the sense of community and belonging I had growing up in Murdo with me to this day.— Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 23, 2026
And I carry those small-town South Dakotans with me in a special way in my work here in Washington. pic.twitter.com/r17Dg6hJEl
Well, if he carries this sense of community and belonging with him, he should pass the freakin' SAVE Act.
This isn't difficult.
Do you carry the sense of urgency to secure our elections before you lose the Senate majority?— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 23, 2026
Pass the SAVE America Act.
Do your fcking job and pass the SAVE America Act.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2026
Time is running out...— Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) July 23, 2026
If you run, you will be primaried. pic.twitter.com/nWn38lmHi6
Those small town South Dakotans want you to pass the SAVE America act right now.— Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 23, 2026
Sensing a theme here.
If this were true, you would be doing what they want you to do.— Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) July 24, 2026
You're not.
You're more concerned with your image in Washington than you are South Dakota
He does seem very concerned about those D.C. dinner parties.
Recommended
Your actions in Washington DC reveal contempt for all Americans who voted for Trump.— Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) July 24, 2026
You have set yourself against everything we sent him to Washington to do.
Tough crowd.
And deservedly so.
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