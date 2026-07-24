VIP
Kamala Harris SOUNDS THE ALARM Because Women Are Getting Pregnant EVERY DAY (No,...
Elon Musk Told a Journo That Open Borders Dems Weren't Always Crazy (and...
Yup, He Went THERE: Ben Shapiro TRIGGERS All the WORST People in the...
DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon Puts a Final Nail in Coffin of the Left's 'Illegal...
Tim Sheehy Delivers Powerful, Impassioned Speech About Who America Is Fighting In Iran
Elon Musk Tells British ‘Journo’ Who Called Him 'Far Right' That More People...
Curdling Scheme: Dem Jamie Raskin’s ‘No Illegal Alien Voters’ Claim Has Aged Like...
Double Dribble: Unhinged Sport Journalist Dumps on Caitlin Clark Because Emmett Till or...
Left-Field Lament: Gov. Gavin Newsom Moans About Sports Being Infected With Politics
VIP
Jake Tapper: CNN Has Posted the Video Version of the Chaos and Coverups...
AP: Trans Aid Workers in Nepal Turn to Sex Work After USAID Cuts...
CNN: Trump Has Activated a Never-Used 'Secretive Court' for Deporting ‘Alien Terrorists’
Jasmine Crockett Welcomes Witnesses to the Republican Party's 'Great Replacement Therapy S...
The AWFLs and Boomers Are Singing Again, This Time Performing 'Hit the Road,...

DRAG HIM! John Thune Just Said the WRONG THING on the Senate Floor and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Majority Leader John Thune decided the perfect time to drop a sappy video about how he still carries his tiny South Dakota hometown’s “sense of community” into the swamp was right as the base is screaming at him to stop making excuses and actually pass the SAVE America Act—you know, that little election-integrity bill the House already handed him on a silver platter. 

Advertisement

Apparently the only thing he’s carrying these days is the weight of not having the backbone to force the issue before the midterms.

Well, if he carries this sense of community and belonging with him, he should pass the freakin' SAVE Act.

This isn't difficult.

Sensing a theme here.

He does seem very concerned about those D.C. dinner parties.

Recommended

Yup, He Went THERE: Ben Shapiro TRIGGERS All the WORST People in the BEST Way With Just One Word
Sam J.
Advertisement

Tough crowd. 

And deservedly so.

===========================================================

Related:

Yup, He Went THERE: Ben Shapiro TRIGGERS All the WORST People in the BEST Way With Just One Word

BOOMITY: Marco Rubio Straight-FIRE Response About Trump's Foreign Policy Is FILLED With FAFO (Watch)

REE! Ben Rhodes Shrieks About INTERNATIONAL LAW in His Latest and Dumbest Rant About Israel YET

OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dems' Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and WOOF (Watch)

JB Pritzker Gets SUPER Patriotic, and Yeah, I Just Threw Up in My Mouth a Little

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JOHN THUNE SOUTH DAKOTA USA WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yup, He Went THERE: Ben Shapiro TRIGGERS All the WORST People in the BEST Way With Just One Word
Sam J.
Elon Musk Told a Journo That Open Borders Dems Weren't Always Crazy (and Video Backs That Up)
Doug P.
DOJ's Harmeet Dhillon Puts a Final Nail in Coffin of the Left's 'Illegal Voting Is Rare' BS
Doug P.
Tim Sheehy Delivers Powerful, Impassioned Speech About Who America Is Fighting In Iran
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk Tells British ‘Journo’ Who Called Him 'Far Right' That More People Hate Her Than She Knows
Warren Squire
Kamala Harris SOUNDS THE ALARM Because Women Are Getting Pregnant EVERY DAY (No, Really)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yup, He Went THERE: Ben Shapiro TRIGGERS All the WORST People in the BEST Way With Just One Word Sam J.
Advertisement