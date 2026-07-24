DRAG HIM! John Thune Just Said the WRONG THING on the Senate Floor and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune decided the perfect time to drop a sappy video about how he still carries his tiny South Dakota hometown’s “sense of community” into the swamp was right as the base is screaming at him to stop making excuses and actually pass the SAVE America Act—you know, that little election-integrity bill the House already handed him on a silver platter.

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Apparently the only thing he’s carrying these days is the weight of not having the backbone to force the issue before the midterms.

I carry the sense of community and belonging I had growing up in Murdo with me to this day.



And I carry those small-town South Dakotans with me in a special way in my work here in Washington. pic.twitter.com/r17Dg6hJEl — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 23, 2026

Well, if he carries this sense of community and belonging with him, he should pass the freakin' SAVE Act.

This isn't difficult.

Do you carry the sense of urgency to secure our elections before you lose the Senate majority?



Pass the SAVE America Act. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 23, 2026

Do your fcking job and pass the SAVE America Act. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2026

Time is running out...



If you run, you will be primaried. pic.twitter.com/nWn38lmHi6 — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) July 23, 2026

Those small town South Dakotans want you to pass the SAVE America act right now. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 23, 2026

Sensing a theme here.

If this were true, you would be doing what they want you to do.



You're not.



You're more concerned with your image in Washington than you are South Dakota — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) July 24, 2026

He does seem very concerned about those D.C. dinner parties.

Your actions in Washington DC reveal contempt for all Americans who voted for Trump.



You have set yourself against everything we sent him to Washington to do. — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) July 24, 2026

Tough crowd.

And deservedly so.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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