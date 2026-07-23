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BOOMITY: Marco Rubio Straight-FIRE Response About Trump's Foreign Policy Is FILLED With FAFO (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:30 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just delivered a crystal-clear message from Manila that leaves no room for ambiguity when it comes to dealing with the Iranian regime. 

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Responding to Tehran’s own “eye for an eye” rhetoric, Rubio made plain that President Trump’s approach goes much further—ensuring that any aggression will be met with overwhelming consequences. The top diplomat noted that Iran is already suffering massive damage to its industrial and defense infrastructure, with the pressure only set to intensify until the mullahs get the message.

In other words, the Trump administration ain't effin' around.

Oh.

Hell.

Yeah.

DAMN RIGHT.

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This could work.

With Iran’s industrial and defense capabilities already taking a severe beating and its economy in free fall, Rubio’s blunt clarification leaves little doubt about the direction of U.S. policy under President Trump. The days of half-measures and endless negotiations that only buy the regime more time appear to be over—Tehran will either change course or continue paying an escalating price for its aggression.

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FOREIGN POLICY MARCO RUBIO

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