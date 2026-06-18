Chris Murphy Demanded an End to Iran War, Now Claims Trump Surrendered (Farewell Gas Price Talking Point)

You know, we're starting to think that no matter what Donald Trump does, the Democrats are going to automatically oppose it.

The Iran war is one of those things. Democrats like Chris Murphy have for weeks demanded that the operation come to an end. Now it looks like that's exactly what's happening, so what comes next if you're in the grip of TDS? Accuse Trump of surrendering and being weak:

Advertisement

Sen. Chris Murphy: "It's a multi-billion dollar payoff to Iran in exchange for nothing ... Iran won. Trump surrendered." pic.twitter.com/BJ6etcmrbo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

Murphy is as usual lying, but he really should stop pretending there is any circumstance under which he would claim that Trump made the right decision.

Negotiations? You'll complain.

No negotiations? You'll complain.

Military action? You'll complain.

No military action? You'll complain.

Agreement? You'll complain.

No agreement? You'll complain.



The position isn't based on facts, outcomes, or principles. It's based on one thing:… https://t.co/sRgarF1BwM — Exit the Left (@_ExitTheLeft) June 18, 2026

There's another element that the Dems won't admit disappoints them: Their gas price talking point is about to go away.

Dems are Big Mad over Oil Prices dropping like a rock! https://t.co/UwnfpexJmP — Charles Farthammer (@C_Farthammer) June 18, 2026

Up next, watch Murphy and the Dems try and take credit for it.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while Democrats do nothing but lie and complain.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!