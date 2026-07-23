REE! Ben Rhodes Shrieks About INTERNATIONAL LAW in His Latest and Dumbest Rant About Israel YET

Former Obama lackey and Israel hater Ben Rhodes has weighed in on the latest progressive pile-on against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coming to the defense of those labeling the longtime leader a war criminal.

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Because of course he has. We'd only be surprised if he kept his big mouth shut OR actually condemned what Mamdani said.

Just sayin'.

In Rhodes’ telling, the backlash against such accusations is largely empty because, under any supposedly honest interpretation of international law, the case against Netanyahu is already closed.

K.

Many people taking issue with Mamdani calling Netanyahu a war criminal don't even bother making the case that Netanyahu is not a war criminal - because by any honest reading of intl law he is. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 22, 2026

The intervention arrives amid ongoing debates over the Gaza conflict and the willingness of some on the left to apply the “war criminal” tag selectively while ignoring Hamas’s own documented atrocities and the complexities of urban warfare.

You might want to sit this one out, Ben: "By failing to acknowledge responsibility for drone strikes in Pakistan and Yemen, there can be no accountability to those who have wrongfully had their innocent loved ones killed in attacks."https://t.co/0SHqZRig3R pic.twitter.com/vQvu79199c — Darth Dawg (@OverpaidA) July 23, 2026

You keep using the phrase "International Law" like it means something — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 23, 2026

You, of all people, know that there is no such thing as "International Law." The US is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, nor is Israel. Russia signed, but never ratified. This entire conversation is nonsense. — Profile 1776 🖍 🇺🇲 (@From_1776) July 23, 2026

Again, it's Rhodes we're talking about here.

C'mon people.

The Obama administration nicknamed him Hamas because he hated Israel just that much.

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