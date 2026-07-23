Pointing the Way: Sophie Cunningham Inspires More Young Girls to Stand Up for...
BOOMITY: Marco Rubio Straight-FIRE Response About Trump's Foreign Policy Is FILLED With FA...
Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies
NJ Gov Sherrill's Furious That Trump's Made Her the Poster Dem for the...
OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and...
New Jersey Caught Letting 6,600 Non-Citizens Register To Vote
John Fetterman's Assessment of Why Zohran Mamdani Hates Netanyahu Has Triggered Lefties
Pretty Boy in the Senate: Ossoff Outspends AOC and Tlaib on Hollywood Makeup...
VIP
JB Pritzker Gets SUPER Patriotic and Yeah, I Just Threw Up in My...
Seth Dillon Just HUMILIATES Candace Owens for Accusing Him of Employing Bots With...
Midterm Panic? Try Not to Laugh When Listening to Hakeem Jeffries Say Who...
I Said What I SAID: Sophie Cunningham OWNS Woke Male Journos Asking Her...
Jessica Tarlov Learns the Hard Way SHE'S Disconnected From Reality Claiming Righties Are...
VIP
THIS Is the Same CNN That Wouldn't Carry Trump's Address for Fear of...

REE! Ben Rhodes Shrieks About INTERNATIONAL LAW in His Latest and Dumbest Rant About Israel YET

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Former Obama lackey and Israel hater Ben Rhodes has weighed in on the latest progressive pile-on against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coming to the defense of those labeling the longtime leader a war criminal. 

Advertisement

Because of course he has. We'd only be surprised if he kept his big mouth shut OR actually condemned what Mamdani said.

Just sayin'.

In Rhodes’ telling, the backlash against such accusations is largely empty because, under any supposedly honest interpretation of international law, the case against Netanyahu is already closed. 

K.

The intervention arrives amid ongoing debates over the Gaza conflict and the willingness of some on the left to apply the “war criminal” tag selectively while ignoring Hamas’s own documented atrocities and the complexities of urban warfare.

Recommended

Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Again, it's Rhodes we're talking about here. 

C'mon people.

The Obama administration nicknamed him Hamas because he hated Israel just that much.

===========================================================

Related:

OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and WOOF (Watch)

JB Pritzker Gets SUPER Patriotic and Yeah, I Just Threw Up in My Mouth a Little

Seth Dillon Just HUMILIATES Candace Owens for Accusing Him of Employing Bots With a PERFECT Pic-Post

I Said What I SAID: Sophie Cunningham OWNS Woke Male Journos Asking Her About Men in Women's Sports

Jessica Tarlov Learns the Hard Way SHE'S Disconnected From Reality Claiming Righties Are VIOLENT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies
Grateful Calvin
BOOMITY: Marco Rubio Straight-FIRE Response About Trump's Foreign Policy Is FILLED With FAFO (Watch)
Sam J.
OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and WOOF (Watch)
Sam J.
NJ Gov Sherrill's Furious That Trump's Made Her the Poster Dem for the SAVE Act (and It Shows!)
Doug P.
John Fetterman's Assessment of Why Zohran Mamdani Hates Netanyahu Has Triggered Lefties
Doug P.
Seth Dillon Just HUMILIATES Candace Owens for Accusing Him of Employing Bots With a PERFECT Pic-Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies Grateful Calvin
Advertisement