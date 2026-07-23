OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and WOOF (Watch)

Ro Khanna is once again putting the spotlight on election integrity—or rather, on keeping immigration enforcement as far from the voting booth as possible.
Gosh, what is he trying to hide from us all?
Oooh, ooh, we know!
Khanna recently insisted that ICE agents have no place near the polls, a stance that has conservatives wondering why a lawmaker would prioritize shielding non-citizens over ensuring only eligible American voters participate. With federal officials flagging hundreds of thousands of potential non-citizens already registered in states like California, Khanna’s comments are fueling fresh skepticism about Democrats’ commitment to clean elections.
Watch this:
California Democrat Ro Khanna says "we need to make sure ICE isn't at the polls."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2026
American elections are for American citizens. Why is Khanna trying to protect over 270,000 non-citizens who are registered to vote? pic.twitter.com/KeR4b9m5qF
Almost as if he knows if ICE is at the polls Democrats will lose a lot of votes.
Huh.
Considering Obama himself gave illegals the green light in 2016 ... we suppose this lines up.
We have Rep. Ro Khanna's political snapshot for anyone unfamiliar with him 📸 pic.twitter.com/FvQcbFtZuc— Politician Pages (@politicianpages) July 23, 2026
And not a single American is surprised by this.
It's called LAW ENFORCEMENT asshole! pic.twitter.com/LmuST3pmLV— Matt Sheffield (@Matt_Sheffield_) July 23, 2026
Biden flew them all over the country as well.
I beg your pardon, why would you think @ICEgov being at every polling place in America would be problematic?— DEPLORABLE BAMMAB (@BAMMAB83) July 23, 2026
We all know why, don't we?
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