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OOPSIE! Ro Khanna's Paranoia Just Gave the Dem's Midterm (Illegal) Strategy Away and WOOF (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:25 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Ro Khanna is once again putting the spotlight on election integrity—or rather, on keeping immigration enforcement as far from the voting booth as possible. 

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Gosh, what is he trying to hide from us all?

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Khanna recently insisted that ICE agents have no place near the polls, a stance that has conservatives wondering why a lawmaker would prioritize shielding non-citizens over ensuring only eligible American voters participate. With federal officials flagging hundreds of thousands of potential non-citizens already registered in states like California, Khanna’s comments are fueling fresh skepticism about Democrats’ commitment to clean elections.

Watch this:

Almost as if he knows if ICE is at the polls Democrats will lose a lot of votes. 

Huh.

Considering Obama himself gave illegals the green light in 2016 ... we suppose this lines up.

And not a single American is surprised by this.

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Biden flew them all over the country as well.

We all know why, don't we?

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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