Mamdani Melt: NYC’s Socialist Mayor Wants the Democrat Party to Warm to His ‘Abolish ICE’ Message

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani says his Democrat Party isn’t doing enough for illegal aliens. It goes without saying that Democrats will always put illegal aliens before Americans. They prove that daily. They’d rather let jailed criminal illegal aliens go free to attack, rape, and murder Americans than turn them over to ICE. Mamdani says his vision for his party goes one step further: He’s calling for Democrats to run on abolishing ICE altogether.

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Here he is with Eugene ‘Soul Glo’ Daniels on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Mamdani wants his party to go all in on “Abolish ICE” messaging; says of Democrats warning against it:



"I think we've listened to them before and look where we are. I think it's time to develop a new vision for this party…"



Do it, Dems. Start in the Texas senate race. pic.twitter.com/KNXm3iCFfV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2026

Is that a Lionel Richie without the activator?? — Nial Rogers 🇮🇷 (@RogersNial12061) June 6, 2026

Who’s this guy asking questions? Looks like the bf from Coming to America pic.twitter.com/JqSaCgXPYX — JustaNotherGuy🇺🇸 (@Justa18874) June 6, 2026

lol that black guy wears little blouses and pearl necklaces on TV while giving his opinion.



i just can't. — Angry Peasant (@angry__peasant) June 6, 2026

Those pearls are for clutching. It's impossible to take him seriously.

Posters say Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico should adopt Mamdani's ‘abolish ICE’ message in Texas.

Mamdani, Platner, Talarico, The Squad and their ilk are such a gift for Republicans. All they have to do is actually pounce. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 6, 2026

Talarico should begin using 'Abolish ICE' immediately — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2026

That would go great …just like the defund the police movement

Fing clowns 🤡 — Usart (@Usart2022) June 6, 2026

Yeah, let’s see how that lands. — Debbie M (@oldyfan2012) June 6, 2026

Talarico loves illegal aliens, but he likely won’t reveal his full support to abolish ICE unless he gets elected in November.

Commenters say Democrats will reverse President Donald Trump’s border policies and severely weaken ICE if they regain power.

The plan is to abolish ICE, stop all deportations, pretend the border is secure when it’s really not, flood the country with “Undocumented Americans” so they can secure a progressive Democrat supermajority. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) June 6, 2026

Thats the plan. Foreign voters replacing US citizen voters.



Ya know the matrix, how the humans are batteries for machines??? Thats how these people see US citizens. Tax bots to be harvested — C~ (@OnHole91794) June 6, 2026

The same people who want to defund and abolish ICE were all for this⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/li9IqjIADj — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) June 6, 2026

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Yeah, that was when they wanted to target conservatives, not illegals — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 6, 2026

Democrats will always be harder on Americans than on law-breaking illegal aliens. Mamdani and the young stars of the Democrat Party already support abolishing ICE, whether they vocalize it or not. The old guard will increasingly bend to them because they desire power over everything.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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