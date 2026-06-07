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Mamdani Melt: NYC’s Socialist Mayor Wants the Democrat Party to Warm to His ‘Abolish ICE’ Message

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:27 AM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani says his Democrat Party isn’t doing enough for illegal aliens. It goes without saying that Democrats will always put illegal aliens before Americans. They prove that daily. They’d rather let jailed criminal illegal aliens go free to attack, rape, and murder Americans than turn them over to ICE. Mamdani says his vision for his party goes one step further: He’s calling for Democrats to run on abolishing ICE altogether.

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Here he is with Eugene ‘Soul Glo’ Daniels on MS NOW. (WATCH)

Those pearls are for clutching. It's impossible to take him seriously.

Posters say Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico should adopt Mamdani's ‘abolish ICE’ message in Texas.

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Talarico loves illegal aliens, but he likely won’t reveal his full support to abolish ICE unless he gets elected in November.

Commenters say Democrats will reverse President Donald Trump’s border policies and severely weaken ICE if they regain power.

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Democrats will always be harder on Americans than on law-breaking illegal aliens. Mamdani and the young stars of the Democrat Party already support abolishing ICE, whether they vocalize it or not. The old guard will increasingly bend to them because they desire power over everything.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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