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Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They Don’t Belong

justmindy
justmindy | 8:36 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Mayor Zohran Mamdani seems really confused about what his role and jurisdiction as Mayor of a US city is. 

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Not sure that is really his call. 

He agrees with everything his wife believes. He just can't say that out loud.

Flight schools shouldn't have foreign students from some countries as students ... period. 

That part.

That's exactly where they belong. 

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Mostly because he doesn't want to stop illegals from coming in the country.

Yeah, Zohran! What advice do you have to give?

That would be amazing. 

Maybe he's going to hold their hands and pet their heads.

It's what they deserve.

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It's a true story!

Say that again!

He should go live on his property in Uganda. 

Then, TSA can get paid and ICE will leave airports. It's a win/win!

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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