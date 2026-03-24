Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They Don’t Belong

Mayor Zohran Mamdani seems really confused about what his role and jurisdiction as Mayor of a US city is.

ICE doesn’t belong at our airports.



Our Office of Immigrant Affairs has updated guidance and you can call their legal hotline at 800-354-0365. https://t.co/D5LW8FEwyq — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani

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Not sure that is really his call.

This Mamdani scumbag who was stuffing his mouth today with [non Halal] Taco-Bell, still hasn't responded to the social media posts by his Jihadist wife volunteering to be a suicide bomber, her use of the "N" word and using homophobic slurs. https://t.co/8fvowEF6id — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2026

He agrees with everything his wife believes. He just can't say that out loud.

They should definitely be at flight schools checking who’s a student though… right? https://t.co/J0EmNhUmXp — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 24, 2026

Flight schools shouldn't have foreign students from some countries as students ... period.

You have no jurisdiction over ICE. https://t.co/E8Kv2DI2zY — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) March 24, 2026

That part.

Airports are points of entry. ICE absolutely belongs there.🤣 https://t.co/gX7pZrDf0k — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@GregoryEck) March 24, 2026

That's exactly where they belong.

You don't belong in the US, yet here we are. https://t.co/u1d3gvWbLA — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 24, 2026

Why not @NYCMayor ? I’d think that at airports and at the border are exactly where they’d need to be. https://t.co/MOBfZre3jO — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) March 24, 2026

Mostly because he doesn't want to stop illegals from coming in the country.

This is the legislative equivalent of a child building a pillow fort, and claiming supremacy over their parents' living room https://t.co/9v4JDKvK3z — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) March 24, 2026

Yeah, Zohran! What advice do you have to give?

This is ICEophobia. https://t.co/75rb7WIEyn — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) March 24, 2026

It's way past time for ICE to saturate New York City https://t.co/EsCF0DjaAw — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 24, 2026

That would be amazing.

Call for what? Moral support? A shoulder to cry on? ICE will leave the airports when @TheDemocrats go back to work. https://t.co/CsNObNTkqc — Kira (@Kiradavis) March 24, 2026

Maybe he's going to hold their hands and pet their heads.

It's what they deserve.

You’re married to a beast who cheered the murders of Jewish women, children and pets. Stfu. https://t.co/4s7r6OZfmr — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 24, 2026

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It's a true story!

You’re just a Mayor. Your opinion doesn’t matter. https://t.co/ZrhELI47Q6 — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) March 24, 2026

Say that again!

You don't belong in America https://t.co/I3ljVFGXuA — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) March 24, 2026

He should go live on his property in Uganda.

RX Then tell your friend to pass the DHS budget as is, you commie. https://t.co/JaBwpN1hAy — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 24, 2026

Then, TSA can get paid and ICE will leave airports. It's a win/win!

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