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Ro Khanna Says Voting for the Laken Riley Act is Disqualifying for Any Democrat

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 30, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

We've heard a lot of things that are not disqualifying to be an electable Democrat. You can have a Nazi tattoo and be a rape apologist. You could have acted as a defense witness for the Blind Sheikh behind the World Trade Center bombing. But then there are the things that are disqualifying. Former Rep. Eric Swalwell said, "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE."

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Now, Rep. Ro Khanna says voting for the Laken Riley Act is a disqualifier for any Democratic candidate. The Laken Riley Act expands mandatory detention to illegal aliens with criminal records and would have kept her killer behind bars.

That throws illegal aliens with criminal records in jail, he meant to say.

Here's Angel Dad Joe Abraham:

The post continues:

… standards yourselves and only seem to have “compassion” for one side.

I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to watch this over and over.

Maybe once, just once, show some consideration for innocent victims like Katie, who is now in a grave because of a preventable tragedy that never had to happen.

Don’t you realize that a little balance and honesty is not surrender?

Acknowledging innocent victims is not abandoning your principles.

Showing compassion for both sides is not weakness. Recognizing the consequences of these policies is not betrayal.

Basic balance is not capitulation.

Our discussion was clearly inauthentic. 

Why even reach out that way? 

It is genuinely sad.

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Khanna is tired of Democrats throwing "immigrants" under the bus, more than he's tired of them raping and killing American citizens, apparently.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAKEN RILEY

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