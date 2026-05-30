Ro Khanna Says Voting for the Laken Riley Act is Disqualifying for Any Democrat

We've heard a lot of things that are not disqualifying to be an electable Democrat. You can have a Nazi tattoo and be a rape apologist. You could have acted as a defense witness for the Blind Sheikh behind the World Trade Center bombing. But then there are the things that are disqualifying. Former Rep. Eric Swalwell said, "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE."

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Now, Rep. Ro Khanna says voting for the Laken Riley Act is a disqualifier for any Democratic candidate. The Laken Riley Act expands mandatory detention to illegal aliens with criminal records and would have kept her killer behind bars.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna says any Democrat who voted for the Laken Riley Act is disqualifying.



KHANNA: “It was a terrible vote…I’m tired of a Democratic Party that throws immigrants under the bus.” pic.twitter.com/sxeUV1690j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 29, 2026

That throws illegal aliens with criminal records in jail, he meant to say.

Here's Angel Dad Joe Abraham:

So I’m supposed to view my pain and personal anguish through some nonpartisan lens and ignore the politicians who championed the reckless open-border and sanctuary policies that helped create the environment that killed Katie?



Yet you clearly do not adhere to those same… https://t.co/p0tIcn8DGf pic.twitter.com/vaiSzfGFE6 — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) May 30, 2026

The post continues:

… standards yourselves and only seem to have “compassion” for one side. I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to watch this over and over. Maybe once, just once, show some consideration for innocent victims like Katie, who is now in a grave because of a preventable tragedy that never had to happen. Don’t you realize that a little balance and honesty is not surrender? Acknowledging innocent victims is not abandoning your principles. Showing compassion for both sides is not weakness. Recognizing the consequences of these policies is not betrayal. Basic balance is not capitulation. Our discussion was clearly inauthentic. Why even reach out that way? It is genuinely sad.

Breathtaking! 😯 It appears Ro Khanna's TDS has morphed from Stage 4 to Stage 5 if there is such a thing as a Stage 5 malady. The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley used a rock to smash her head and then strangled her. Is that the kind of illegal aliens Ro Khanna supports? 🤔 — FoxProMAGA (@FoxProMAGA) May 29, 2026

I find it baffling that anyone could hear this and then continue to vote for him - he's saying he doesn't care if Americans are killed - this is unreal to have him say it out loud — JesseJacksonPink (@JesJacksonPink) May 29, 2026

So it's the pro-women-being-murdered party — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) May 29, 2026

Laken’s family would like a word with you, scumbag. As would I. If you have daughters, apologize to them for preferring illegals over their not getting raped and killed. — Mike, Unusual 🌺✨🗡️ (@T0daysTomSawyer) May 29, 2026

Ro Khanna proudly displaying the soulless rot infecting the Democrat party — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) May 29, 2026

There's your ad @Republicans — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) May 30, 2026

It still shocks me at times how morally bankrupt and cruel this guy is. — Lisa ☔️🌷✝️ (@Lisacpc1) May 30, 2026

How does any citizen with an ounce of self-respect votes for this creep who would do anything to keep illegal criminals in the country, but turns his back on victims of their violence? Do these POS leftist politicians EVER do anything for their constitutents? — Florida Living (JustOh) 🇺🇸 (@myacatt51) May 30, 2026

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Khanna is tired of Democrats throwing "immigrants" under the bus, more than he's tired of them raping and killing American citizens, apparently.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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