Mamdani’s Aunt: 9/11 Subway Sob Story Derailed by Tanzania, No Hijab, and Media’s...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over a Cop (Watch)
Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved
Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House Into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars With...
Democrats Ground Air Traffic Controllers’ Paychecks, Prioritize Politics Over Planes
VIP
David French’s Heartless Take Mocks My Father’s Death: A Vaccine Tragedy Ignored
Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out...
Sen. Rand Paul Lights the Administration Up Over 'Extrajudicial Killings'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Smith, Garland, and Wray 'Conducted an Illegal Spying Operation'
She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful,...
Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who...
OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is...

Swalwell’s Wrecking Ball Waltz: Dems’ 2028 Plan to Smash Trump’s Ballroom Out of Pure Spite

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Joe Walsh, former conservative who has turned into a 'Never Trump' simp who also did not pay his child support at one time, has one litmus test for the Democratic candidate for President in 2028. 

Advertisement

So, it's not about the economy, taxes, abortion, or any of the other issues Democrats pretend to care about this next go round. It's simply about being determined to knock down a perfectly good ballroom. Makes sense.

Oh, absolutely! They should also make sure they plant some more Magnolia trees, too. 

Remember, when Joe used to pretend to care about being a 'Tea Party' fiscal conservative. Now, he's ready to blow up a million dollar ballroom. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It wasn't only Joe Walsh. Even elected officials got in on the demand.

Eric walked right into that.

Even if Swalwell ran again, the Democrats aren't that stupid. They are dumb, but they aren't that dumb. 

Advertisement

Because he is.

Swalwell is literally a child in the body of a doughy little man.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL NEVER TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mamdani’s Aunt: 9/11 Subway Sob Story Derailed by Tanzania, No Hijab, and Media’s Teary-Eyed Gullibility
justmindy
Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over a Cop (Watch)
Eric V.
Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved
justmindy
Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House Into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars With Laughter
justmindy
Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement