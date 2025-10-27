Swalwell’s Wrecking Ball Waltz: Dems’ 2028 Plan to Smash Trump’s Ballroom Out of Pure Spite

Joe Walsh, former conservative who has turned into a 'Never Trump' simp who also did not pay his child support at one time, has one litmus test for the Democratic candidate for President in 2028.

Any Democrat running for President in 2028 MUST pledge to tear down Trump’s ballroom: I’ll say it every day for the next 3yrs - Any Democrat running for President in 2028 MUST pledge to tear down Trump’s ballroom. It matters. Thank you @MeetThePress for… https://t.co/7yjAwlst2B pic.twitter.com/ZU3ytH2MQO — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 26, 2025

So, it's not about the economy, taxes, abortion, or any of the other issues Democrats pretend to care about this next go round. It's simply about being determined to knock down a perfectly good ballroom. Makes sense.

And restore the Rose Garden! https://t.co/NGGtFkrcI5 — Diana Wilkerson (@DianaWilkerso12) October 26, 2025

Oh, absolutely! They should also make sure they plant some more Magnolia trees, too.

Throw away 250 million dollars out of spite is so Democrat... https://t.co/Tx1lM7QQaL — Dirk Fallows (@FallowsDirk) October 27, 2025

Remember, when Joe used to pretend to care about being a 'Tea Party' fiscal conservative. Now, he's ready to blow up a million dollar ballroom.

Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 26, 2025

It wasn't only Joe Walsh. Even elected officials got in on the demand.

Eric walked right into that.

These retards have been screaming nonstop for a solid week about the destruction of the White House.



Then their greatest, most absolutely retarded retard promises to destroy the White House if elected president. https://t.co/4ojWVspF0G — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 26, 2025

The fangs are out for Trump’s ballroom.



One could say Swalwell should simply run for president himself, but did that in 2020 and somehow polled under zero percent… https://t.co/5HQ5tYENpP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 26, 2025

Even if Swalwell ran again, the Democrats aren't that stupid. They are dumb, but they aren't that dumb.

Promising to spend taxpayer time and money to destroy a privately-funded* event space that everyone agreed is needed in some capacity is certainly one way to signal priorities for Democrats... https://t.co/sBMbFdPuHw — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 26, 2025

You sound like an unhinged lunatic. https://t.co/YyG0UUIgup — RBe (@RBPundit) October 26, 2025

Because he is.

Siri, how does JD Vance coast to victory in 2028? https://t.co/zJMWBFYDNB — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 26, 2025

WTF? So you're that vindictive? You'd like to destroy a 200 million dollar ballroom out of spite?



You deserve a padded room. https://t.co/GFY2nqfwfy pic.twitter.com/HFId6pBqkL — 🇨🇦🇺🇸Catarina 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@CatVanBeest) October 26, 2025

You have to appreciate the astounding level of arrogance and self-importance, as if Rep. Swalwell has any say in who will seek the Democratic nomination for president. https://t.co/PyLLmn75a3 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 26, 2025

Swalwell is literally a child in the body of a doughy little man.

