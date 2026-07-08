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Ro Khanna's Complaint About How Many People ICE Arrested Last Week Gets Ratioed Into the Sun

Doug P. | 8:38 AM on July 08, 2026
Twitchy

It's been a rough start to the month for Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna. 

First off, he felt compelled to rescind his endorsement of Maine's Graham Platner after another serious accusation was made. Khanna was willing to overlook the previous allegations and the whole Nazi SS tattoo thing, but the latest was a bridge too far for Platner's Democrat endorsers, including Khanna. 

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The second part of Ro's rough month is that ICE continues to enforce federal immigration laws, much to the chagrin of Dems like Khanna. The Left's most cherished political demographic -- criminal illegals -- continue to be taken off the streets: 

The "those are rookie numbers" meme comes to mind for many. Another formerly "no one is above the law" Democrat is angry that federal immigration laws are actually being enforced. Sorry, Ro.

Khanna used the word "people" for a reason, and the massive ratio would indicate that everybody knows it.

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Markwayne Mullin gets the final word on this, and it's a reality check for Khanna:

Well, there it is! Cry harder, Rep. Khanna. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police in efforts to protect their most coveted political demographic: Criminal illegal aliens.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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