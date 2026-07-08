Ro Khanna's Complaint About How Many People ICE Arrested Last Week Gets Ratioed Into the Sun

It's been a rough start to the month for Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna.

First off, he felt compelled to rescind his endorsement of Maine's Graham Platner after another serious accusation was made. Khanna was willing to overlook the previous allegations and the whole Nazi SS tattoo thing, but the latest was a bridge too far for Platner's Democrat endorsers, including Khanna.

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The second part of Ro's rough month is that ICE continues to enforce federal immigration laws, much to the chagrin of Dems like Khanna. The Left's most cherished political demographic -- criminal illegals -- continue to be taken off the streets:

ICE arrested more than 10,000 people last week.



We cannot ignore their continued abuse and violation of human rights. It’s time to abolish ICE and replace it. pic.twitter.com/xFFKQy8IEe — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 7, 2026

The "those are rookie numbers" meme comes to mind for many. Another formerly "no one is above the law" Democrat is angry that federal immigration laws are actually being enforced. Sorry, Ro.

I’m sorry are you saying those 10,000 people were legal US citizens? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2026

Khanna used the word "people" for a reason, and the massive ratio would indicate that everybody knows it.

Stow it, Ro. We already know WHY the left brought them all here. Your hollow indignance is just a joke at this point. — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 7, 2026

We want more! pic.twitter.com/QISEFRxUgo — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) July 7, 2026

“ICE arrested more than 10,000 people last week.” pic.twitter.com/AItfbbPndJ — 🇺🇸𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌🦅 (@navychick1993) July 7, 2026

Markwayne Mullin gets the final word on this, and it's a reality check for Khanna:

A reminder to defund the police Democrats like @RoKhanna:@DHSgov doesn’t make the laws, we enforce the laws Congress passed.



While anti-law enforcement liberals attack our officers, @ICEgov is continuing to do the work mandated to us by Congress. https://t.co/UcFBdz8FGx — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) July 7, 2026

Well, there it is! Cry harder, Rep. Khanna.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police in efforts to protect their most coveted political demographic: Criminal illegal aliens.

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