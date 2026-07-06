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Ro Reversal: Dem Khanna Overlooked Platner’s Nazi Tattoo but Ends Endorsement Over Latest Sex Scandal

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on July 06, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Democrat Ro Khanna is removing his support for Nazi-tattooed Graham Platner. The Maine Democrat Senate nominee held onto Khanna’s endorsement through a series of scandals involving horrible online posts, a questionable dating app profile, sexual allegations, and a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo on his chest. But even someone as power-hungry as Khanna says he can no longer endorse Platner after another sexual assault accuser came forward.

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Here’s Khanna officially pulling his endorsement. (READ)

It’s about time! That goes for all Democrats.

Just last month, Khanna said that despite Platner’s litany of disgusting behavior, lies, and affinity for Nazi ink (see, those were okay), he’d walk away if evidence of a sexual assault surfaced. (WATCH)

Better late than never, Ro. But the damage is done.

It still doesn’t change the fact that Khanna and his fellow Democrats were able to overlook a Nazi tattoo.

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Too many licks to count, apparently. But Khanna finally got here.

Posters say a guy’s got to have his limits. Who knew how far that limit stretched for Khanna until now?

Many Democrats are following suit by pulling their endorsements. But never forget that Khanna and his fellow Democrats were totally on board with backing a Nazi. There’s no walking that back. Ever.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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