Ro Reversal: Dem Khanna Overlooked Platner’s Nazi Tattoo but Ends Endorsement Over Latest Sex Scandal

Democrat Ro Khanna is removing his support for Nazi-tattooed Graham Platner. The Maine Democrat Senate nominee held onto Khanna’s endorsement through a series of scandals involving horrible online posts, a questionable dating app profile, sexual allegations, and a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo on his chest. But even someone as power-hungry as Khanna says he can no longer endorse Platner after another sexual assault accuser came forward.

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Here’s Khanna officially pulling his endorsement. (READ)

🚨BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna has officially WITHDRAWN his endorsement of Graham Platner pic.twitter.com/eEFSrwX0zP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2026

I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 6, 2026

It’s about time! That goes for all Democrats.

Just last month, Khanna said that despite Platner’s litany of disgusting behavior, lies, and affinity for Nazi ink (see, those were okay), he’d walk away if evidence of a sexual assault surfaced. (WATCH)

Politico, today: Woman accuses Platner of sexual assault.



Ro Khanna, a month ago: "If there was evidence of sexual assault, I’d have zero support for him."



Over to you, Ro. pic.twitter.com/J2y70zYqcK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2026

Better late than never, Ro. But the damage is done.

It still doesn’t change the fact that Khanna and his fellow Democrats were able to overlook a Nazi tattoo.

Just a reminder that an SS Nazi tattoo was not enough to disqualify him for Dems. pic.twitter.com/0ISt6GOpY9 — Redrick Samson (@R_D_Z_King) July 6, 2026

So him being a racist abuser with a Nazi tattoo wasn’t a red line? — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 6, 2026

How many accusations of abuse and creepiness does it take to lose Ro Khanna’s support? pic.twitter.com/7ATRZIRerJ — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) July 6, 2026

Too many licks to count, apparently. But Khanna finally got here.

Posters say a guy’s got to have his limits. Who knew how far that limit stretched for Khanna until now?

Ah so this is how many women need to come forward before it becomes bad? Interesting. 🤨 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 6, 2026

Guess he finally found his limit. Pathetic. Had to wait for a Dem woman for it to be serious. — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) July 6, 2026

It was a “redemption story” until now. Weird. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 6, 2026

Very weird. Amazing that before this one he was a guy with a checkered past that he learned from and wanted to do better. Will they admit that he lied over and over when he said nothing else was going to come out? — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) July 6, 2026

They probably will now that it’s safe for them to do so. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 6, 2026

Many Democrats are following suit by pulling their endorsements. But never forget that Khanna and his fellow Democrats were totally on board with backing a Nazi. There’s no walking that back. Ever.

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