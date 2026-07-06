Politico: Graham Platner Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Troubling, Serious, and False'

So this is what Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner was trying to get ahead of by cancelling a town hall last night and two scheduled for this evening. Platner's campaign schedule cleared out in a hurry, and it appears to be connected to new allegations of sexual assault reported on Monday afternoon by Politico.

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A woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her.



“I just want the truth out there. I just want people to have a whole scope of who he is as a person," she said of the Maine Dem, who has faced a string of scandals over past offensive online comments and… — POLITICO (@politico) July 6, 2026

Jenny Racicot, a Democrat, says she withheld her story because she didn't want to be known as a "rape victim," but "felt compelled to go public about her experience because the reaction to the [New York] Times story was dominated by controversy about another woman, Lyndsey Fifield, who alleged Platner mistreated her and faced attacks because of her ties to the Republican Party."

Jessica Piper and Adam Wren report for Politico:

A woman who dated Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner says he forced her to have sex with him nearly five years ago despite her repeated objections, an allegation Platner denies. The woman, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, detailed the alleged incident to POLITICO in three interviews over the past two weeks. POLITICO also spoke with a man Racicot dated and confided in the years after the alleged incident, and reviewed documents, including emails between Racicot and her therapist and messages between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned against getting involved with Platner years before he ran for office. Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.

People have been anticipating more dirt to come out against Platner, and here it is.

I saw that coming, but thought it would be in October 🤷‍♂️ — Brian with an Eye (@breyeanj) July 6, 2026

This absolutely confirms the NYT article was a catch and kill — Baww (@Baww318) July 6, 2026

😂 Maine democrats will vote for him if they find a corpse in his trunk. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) July 6, 2026

Platner already has his defenders in Politico's replies, saying, "Don't come forward 5 years later and expect sympathy."

😂 Maine democrats will vote for him if they find a corpse in his trunk. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) July 6, 2026

Is @RoKhanna still supporting Platner — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) July 6, 2026

Let’s see how seriously Democrats believe women? — alllivesmatterexceptdemocrats (@conserv55021) July 6, 2026

Elizabeth Warren was okay with the tattoo and Platner’s previous escapades.



Is @ewarren okay with this? https://t.co/0IWThZFgII — "Beltway" Greg (@BeltwayGreg) July 6, 2026

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told us enthusiastically that Platner was her kind of man.

Shocking that a literal Nazi is also a rapist.



Where’s @SenWarren now? — Philly Proper 🥂 (@phillyprosper) July 6, 2026

Welp, there he goes. But it’s odd that this took this long to come out. Why did this not come out when all the other weird shit came out?

I feel for her. I’ve been date raped. It’s incredibly confusing. And the idea that men expect women to just put out. Sick. — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) July 6, 2026

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A number of prominent Democratic leaders have staked their entire reputation on a Senate candidate with a Nazi tattoo on his chest and a history of abusing women.



As another ugly Graham Platner story unfolds, I sure hope it was worth it. pic.twitter.com/a2BBc0Jn7H — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 6, 2026

For his part, Platner has called the allegation "troubling, serious, and false" in a statement.

The mistake was thinking the Nazi tattoo thing was gonna be the worst — Chargée d’Affaires (@BrandiAtkinson) July 6, 2026

He should've got nuked when we found out about the tattoo and then lied about it, not to mention all the other shit. The people who supposedly vetted this guy should never work in politics again. — Charles (@punished_c_) July 6, 2026

The "Believe Women" crowd is out in force:

The election season is so predictable. Political hit jobs just keep coming and influencers run with the bit. — Erika Flanders (@eeflanders2009) July 6, 2026

I agree with Graham Platner’s response. I hope that woman is arrested and sentenced to the maximum sentence for lying! — Pinky Stanseski 🇵🇸🇺🇳🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦She/her (@undergradwoman) July 6, 2026

I'm guessing she's a much richer woman after suddenly deciding to share this. Disgusting. — TRambo (@fattyfatman) July 6, 2026

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A woman comes forward with this story, and this is how she's treated. No wonder women don't go public immediately.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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