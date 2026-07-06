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Monday Morning Meme Madness

Maine Dem. Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Panics and Cancels Town Halls as 'New Scandal' Bombshell Looms

justmindy
justmindy | 1:00 PM on July 06, 2026
X

This is certainly an interesting development: 

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Oop! There may be a new scandal? 

Apparently, it's more than one event, actually. This could be juicy.

Oh, we are sat for this one!

Oh, all his little Commie friends will come to his defense. Of that, you can be sure.

Maybe he sent a message saying he secretly supports Israel and the right of Jewish people to exist. That would end him in today's Democrat Party, for sure. 

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Stay tuned.

There are even reports a July 4th parade appearance did not go as planned. Those darn water balloons have surely ruined a campaign or two. Lulz.

It looks like the Platner campaign is in disarray. The left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing.

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It doesn't sound good for the Democrat's favorite Nazi.  

The Democrats should have pulled him when Lyndsey Fifield tried to warn them. Unfortunately, she's a conservative woman so she doesn't matter. They can now deal with the fleas since they chose to lay with a dog. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE POLLING GRAHAM PLATNER

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