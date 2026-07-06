Maine Dem. Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Panics and Cancels Town Halls as 'New Scandal' Bombshell Looms

This is certainly an interesting development:

Graham Platner has canceled a campaign event for unclear reasons.



The cancellation comes as polls are testing other candidates against Collins, while rumors continue to circulate about a possible new scandal involving Platner. pic.twitter.com/kwB8srDNn5 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 6, 2026

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Oop! There may be a new scandal?

🚨🚨Graham Platner cancels MULTIPLE scheduled town hall events as progressive allies tease another scandal is about to hit his campaign.



Augusta town hall for last night - CANCELED



Gorham town hall tonight - CANCELED



Sanford town hall tonight - CANCELED



There are no other… pic.twitter.com/ccC3g8Wenr — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 6, 2026

Apparently, it's more than one event, actually. This could be juicy.

Reasons will probably become pretty clear here soon. https://t.co/B2I4pUb3rU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2026

Oh, we are sat for this one!

This is basically never good news.



I bet they have kik conversations 🤭



Queue Kyle cucklinski and others making excuses for him in 3...2...1... — Matt (@the_matt) July 6, 2026

Oh, all his little Commie friends will come to his defense. Of that, you can be sure.

I mean if the fact that he is a woman abusing, rape promoting, neo-nazi didn't stop the left from supporting him nothing will. — Watcher (@sotiredstill) July 6, 2026

Maybe he sent a message saying he secretly supports Israel and the right of Jewish people to exist. That would end him in today's Democrat Party, for sure.

Hey the Dems voted for the dude with an SS tattoo. He’s their candidate. They gonna pull another Biden/Harris type switch? — Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) July 6, 2026

Stay tuned.

Wild rumors re Graham Platner circulating this morning...



Sources Downeast say Platner showed up for the 4th of July parade in Eastport but left early after getting struck in the face by a teen-tossed water balloon.😂



He was a no-show later that evening for the Machias parade. — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) July 6, 2026

There are even reports a July 4th parade appearance did not go as planned. Those darn water balloons have surely ruined a campaign or two. Lulz.

In addition, there appears to be some organizational scrambling/chaos:



Both of these were sent out around the same time regarding his Gorham town hall, scheduled from 5-6 PM tonight: https://t.co/J1VlkjQ475 pic.twitter.com/7hpjuMOSTw — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 6, 2026

It looks like the Platner campaign is in disarray. The left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing.

The only thing Graham Platner should be running for is a Porta-Potty! https://t.co/YhG90tzqrW — Lola M (@LolaMMaine) July 6, 2026

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Ok this one probably has some "teeth" to it.



And not like "baby teeth", like "Great White Shark teeth" https://t.co/8UBEXzbNYA — Gold Bar Bob (@SenGoldBars) July 6, 2026

It doesn't sound good for the Democrat's favorite Nazi.

The Democrats should have pulled him when Lyndsey Fifield tried to warn them. Unfortunately, she's a conservative woman so she doesn't matter. They can now deal with the fleas since they chose to lay with a dog.

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