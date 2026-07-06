Maine Dem. Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Panics and Cancels Town Halls as 'New Scandal' Bombshell Looms

This is certainly an interesting development:
Graham Platner has canceled a campaign event for unclear reasons.— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 6, 2026
The cancellation comes as polls are testing other candidates against Collins, while rumors continue to circulate about a possible new scandal involving Platner. pic.twitter.com/kwB8srDNn5
Oop! There may be a new scandal?
🚨🚨Graham Platner cancels MULTIPLE scheduled town hall events as progressive allies tease another scandal is about to hit his campaign.— The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 6, 2026
Augusta town hall for last night - CANCELED
Gorham town hall tonight - CANCELED
Sanford town hall tonight - CANCELED
There are no other… pic.twitter.com/ccC3g8Wenr
Apparently, it's more than one event, actually. This could be juicy.
Reasons will probably become pretty clear here soon. https://t.co/B2I4pUb3rU— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2026
Oh, we are sat for this one!
This is basically never good news.— Matt (@the_matt) July 6, 2026
I bet they have kik conversations 🤭
Queue Kyle cucklinski and others making excuses for him in 3...2...1...
Oh, all his little Commie friends will come to his defense. Of that, you can be sure.
I mean if the fact that he is a woman abusing, rape promoting, neo-nazi didn't stop the left from supporting him nothing will.— Watcher (@sotiredstill) July 6, 2026
Maybe he sent a message saying he secretly supports Israel and the right of Jewish people to exist. That would end him in today's Democrat Party, for sure.
Recommended
July 6, 2026
Hey the Dems voted for the dude with an SS tattoo. He’s their candidate. They gonna pull another Biden/Harris type switch?— Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) July 6, 2026
Stay tuned.
Wild rumors re Graham Platner circulating this morning...— Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) July 6, 2026
Sources Downeast say Platner showed up for the 4th of July parade in Eastport but left early after getting struck in the face by a teen-tossed water balloon.😂
He was a no-show later that evening for the Machias parade.
There are even reports a July 4th parade appearance did not go as planned. Those darn water balloons have surely ruined a campaign or two. Lulz.
In addition, there appears to be some organizational scrambling/chaos:— The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 6, 2026
Both of these were sent out around the same time regarding his Gorham town hall, scheduled from 5-6 PM tonight: https://t.co/J1VlkjQ475 pic.twitter.com/7hpjuMOSTw
It looks like the Platner campaign is in disarray. The left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing.
The only thing Graham Platner should be running for is a Porta-Potty! https://t.co/YhG90tzqrW— Lola M (@LolaMMaine) July 6, 2026
Ok this one probably has some "teeth" to it.— Gold Bar Bob (@SenGoldBars) July 6, 2026
And not like "baby teeth", like "Great White Shark teeth" https://t.co/8UBEXzbNYA
It doesn't sound good for the Democrat's favorite Nazi.
https://t.co/VL4Pv8IUKk pic.twitter.com/b6REbJ3fyo— Phiophill (@Phiophills) July 6, 2026
The Democrats should have pulled him when Lyndsey Fifield tried to warn them. Unfortunately, she's a conservative woman so she doesn't matter. They can now deal with the fleas since they chose to lay with a dog.
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