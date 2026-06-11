Khanna Get an Amen?: West Coast Dem Says He Supports Graham Platner Because of ‘Grace and Redemption’

The justifications keep Ro-ing out. Democrat Ro Khanna may be a West Coast Democrat, but he’s stumping for the Democrat Party’s latest East Coast darling. He’s out pushing the Democrats’ new ridiculous ‘redemption’ narrative for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. Ridiculous because redemption requires actually admitting to all the things you’ve done wrong. That’s in short supply with Platner. It doesn’t matter to Ro Khanna.

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Here he is with Jake Tapper of CNN. (WATCH)

Khanna says despite believing the accusations against Platner, he still supports him:



“He asked for grace and redemption. And he thinks he's a changed person, a transformed person. I believe him."



There are those words again. pic.twitter.com/Mjgailf2X2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2026

This guy is such a whore for camera time. So overexposed and obnoxious. — Coleman (@doggiebrigade) June 11, 2026

This applies to Khanna and Tapper.

Here’s Khanna claiming he believes the women accusing Platner but using the ‘grace and redemption’ nonsense to throw those women under the Democrat Party’s ‘Power at All Costs’ bus. (WATCH)

Platner: The accusations against me are politically motivated and false.



Khanna: I believe the accuser.



Also Khanna: Platner has asked for grace and redemption. He says he’s transformed. I believe him.



So Khanna believes the accuser that Platner says is lying, and also… pic.twitter.com/OjCIlPuBUJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2026

(post continues)... believes Platner deserves redemption for something Platner claims he didn’t do. What?

Platner has literally lied about many of the accusations. That's not someone worthy of grace. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 11, 2026

I remember when this clown paraded around women saying he wanted justice for them. Almost like it was a political stunt. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 11, 2026

"Believe all Platners" — Trumpisms (@TrumPuns) June 11, 2026

Only Democrats, it appears, can be changed or transformed. — Michael Quinn (@quinn39109) June 11, 2026

I believe in redemption too. But I don’t believe it grants you a Senate seat for crying out loud. — Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) June 11, 2026

It’s like forgiving a drunk and handing him the keys to a car despite him never giving up bingeing alcohol.

Posters point out that all the imaginary things Democrats have attacked Trump for over the years are truly realized in Platner, and then justified or ignored. Pretty convenient, huh?

Let me get this straight, they keep calling President Trump, a pedophile, they keep calling him a Nazi, they keep calling him a racist, and a rapist. They support a candidate that is accused of the same thing they want redemption! — Paulette Kerr (@paulette_k29060) June 11, 2026

See, Platner’s a ‘good Nazi.’ Yes, it’s that insane.

Commenters say Democrats are opening their party up to the worst candidates with their new ‘redemption’ schtick. 'This way, Mr. Lecter, so you gave up cannibalism last week? Welcome to the Democrat Party!'

With the new democrat party rules Hitler himself would be welcome to run for office if he just claimed all his actions were the result of experiencing a "dark chapter of his life" — Dillon, stolen land realtor (@000Dillon000) June 11, 2026

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Lol. Supporting a Nazi who fantasizes about rape. Good job Democrats. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) June 11, 2026

"Well. Platner might have been a NAZI, but that was last summer. Let's not dwell on the past." ~Ro Khanna — Out of the Night (@PanAmPetro) June 11, 2026

He's shown it's about power at all costs, even his soul — CinCincyGirl (@CinCincyGirl) June 11, 2026

Forgiveness is powerful, and redemption is needed. But you still don’t hand the reins of power to a guy who had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for two decades. That’s insane. But that’s the modern Democrat Party for you: Power at all costs. That’s the real message Khanna is promoting. We hear you loud and clear, Ro.

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