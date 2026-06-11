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Khanna Get an Amen?: West Coast Dem Says He Supports Graham Platner Because of ‘Grace and Redemption’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:46 AM on June 11, 2026
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The justifications keep Ro-ing out. Democrat Ro Khanna may be a West Coast Democrat, but he’s stumping for the Democrat Party’s latest East Coast darling. He’s out pushing the Democrats’ new ridiculous ‘redemption’ narrative for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. Ridiculous because redemption requires actually admitting to all the things you’ve done wrong. That’s in short supply with Platner. It doesn’t matter to Ro Khanna.

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Here he is with Jake Tapper of CNN. (WATCH)

This applies to Khanna and Tapper.

Here’s Khanna claiming he believes the women accusing Platner but using the ‘grace and redemption’ nonsense to throw those women under the Democrat Party’s ‘Power at All Costs’ bus. (WATCH)

(post continues)... believes Platner deserves redemption for something Platner claims he didn’t do.

What?

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It’s like forgiving a drunk and handing him the keys to a car despite him never giving up bingeing alcohol.

Posters point out that all the imaginary things Democrats have attacked Trump for over the years are truly realized in Platner, and then justified or ignored. Pretty convenient, huh?

See, Platner’s a ‘good Nazi.’ Yes, it’s that insane.

Commenters say Democrats are opening their party up to the worst candidates with their new ‘redemption’ schtick. 'This way, Mr. Lecter, so you gave up cannibalism last week? Welcome to the Democrat Party!'

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Forgiveness is powerful, and redemption is needed. But you still don’t hand the reins of power to a guy who had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for two decades. That’s insane. But that’s the modern Democrat Party for you: Power at all costs. That’s the real message Khanna is promoting. We hear you loud and clear, Ro.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JAKE TAPPER MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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