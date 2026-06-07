Ro Khanna: 'I Believe Lyndsey Fifield' on Platner Abuse Allegations — But Still Endorses Him Anyway

Well, this is a change and also kind of weird. Ro Khanna went on 'Face the Nation' and admitted he believes the accounts of women who said they were verbally, emotionally and physically abused by Graham Platner. He wanted to make it clear he still supports Platner's Senate campaign though. Make that make sense.

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Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he believes the account of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's former girlfriend, Lyndsey Fifield, and urged Platner's campaign to stop attacking her and the journalists who reported on the allegations.



“I believe her,” Khanna tells… pic.twitter.com/jAndUizY49 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 7, 2026

If Ro believes her, maybe he should reconsider campaigning for him. Just a thought.

Ro certainly used to sing a different tune.

In this same interview, he says he believes the allegations.



So he’s sociopathically trying to have it both ways. Claiming he believes women, but then ignoring that the woman in question did describe violence. https://t.co/E9DxLW0ytX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2026

He doesn't want to look like the guy who questions the abuse stories of women, but also he wants the Democrats to win the Senate.

It's hard to follow because it makes no sense.

Good that he believes Lyndsey and is calling on Platner’s campaign to stop attacking her.



Bad that he’s still supporting Platner anyway.



Weird that he is calling for redemption for Platner when Platner won’t even acknowledge what he did to Lyndsey or Jenny. https://t.co/bkA6amU86L — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 7, 2026

Precisely. Platner hasn't asked for forgiveness. He hasn't apologized. He's allowed his surrogates to attack the women (and specifically Lyndsey) relentlessly. That's not someone who has reformed at all.

Rep. @RoKhanna says he believes @lyndseyfifield's account but then claims Platner wasn't violent.



Did he READ her account?



SHE WAS PHYSICALLY MANHANDLED AND HE LEFT MARKS ON HER BODY FROM HIS ABUSE. https://t.co/rEukUFlpoR — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 7, 2026

He also locked her in a room and refused to let her leave. This is kidnapping.

So, @RoKhanna believes Lyndsey but apparently doesn’t think her account of Platner’s behavior rises to the level of domestic abuse. What’s the standard then, Ro? Would Platner have had to break her arm instead of merely twisting it behind her back? Would he have had to punch her… https://t.co/1UGc1OedaP — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) June 7, 2026

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Dude... If you believe her, then you believe Platner is a liar. How in the hell is this guy having a both ways?



You cannot believe both of them!



Where in the hell is the follow-up question question?



Does @margbrennan even know the details of this story? https://t.co/rEukUFlpoR — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 7, 2026

Probably not. Lyndsey worked in Republican politics so Corporate Media doesn't see her as an actual person.

The man has sacrificed his personal integrity and pursuit of what he hopes will be political power. But he’ll never be trusted again. — The Relentless Optimist pronouns PH/SP 🦁 (@Jeff88kg) June 7, 2026

None of Platner's defenders should be.

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