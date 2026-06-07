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Ro Khanna: 'I Believe Lyndsey Fifield' on Platner Abuse Allegations — But Still Endorses Him Anyway

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Well, this is a change and also kind of weird. Ro Khanna went on 'Face the Nation' and admitted he believes the accounts of women who said they were verbally, emotionally and physically abused by Graham Platner. He wanted to make it clear he still supports Platner's Senate campaign though. Make that make sense. 

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If Ro believes her, maybe he should reconsider campaigning for him. Just a thought.

Ro certainly used to sing a different tune.

He doesn't want to look like the guy who questions the abuse stories of women, but also he wants the Democrats to win the Senate. 

It's hard to follow because it makes no sense. 

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Precisely. Platner hasn't asked for forgiveness. He hasn't apologized. He's allowed his surrogates to attack the women (and specifically Lyndsey) relentlessly. That's not someone who has reformed at all. 

He also locked her in a room and refused to let her leave. This is kidnapping. 

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Probably not. Lyndsey worked in Republican politics so Corporate Media doesn't see her as an actual person. 

None of Platner's defenders should be.

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