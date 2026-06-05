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Rep. Ro Khanna Beclowns Himself: Epstein Crusader Campaigns for Alleged Woman-Abuser Graham Platner

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on June 05, 2026
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Rep. Ro Khanna beclowned himself tonight and campaigned for Maine's favorite Nazi, Graham Platner.

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The Democrats believe in respecting the equality and dignity of women who aren't conservatives and who don't make claims against Democratic politicians, actually. 

Ro Khanna is the guy who has acted ultra concerned about getting justice for the Epstein victims. Suddenly, when it's not politically expedient, he doesn't care about victimized women.

Basically, he is ignoring it while trying to dance around it.

Ro Khanna is down for this man. No matter what comes out about Graham Platner, Ro is going to have his back. It's almost like Ro broke in Graham's house one night (but not in a gay way).

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That's an excellent question.

That's old and busted. The new hotness is "Believe all Women unless it endangers our Senate Majority'.

Democrats hate women.

Graham Fatner.

He never had any.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

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