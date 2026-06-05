Rep. Ro Khanna Beclowns Himself: Epstein Crusader Campaigns for Alleged Woman-Abuser Graham Platner

Rep. Ro Khanna beclowned himself tonight and campaigned for Maine's favorite Nazi, Graham Platner.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna says that Democrats “believe in respecting the equality and the dignity of women” as he campaigns with Graham Platner whose ex-girlfriends said he abused and would rape someone to show dominance. pic.twitter.com/H7kLPUTTfS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2026

Advertisement

The Democrats believe in respecting the equality and dignity of women who aren't conservatives and who don't make claims against Democratic politicians, actually.

It’s been clear to anyone with sense that Khanna’s Epstein focus was all politically motivated schtick. He thinks it’ll help him become president. The biggest fraud in Congress https://t.co/cx4nO4kT7S — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 6, 2026

Ro Khanna is the guy who has acted ultra concerned about getting justice for the Epstein victims. Suddenly, when it's not politically expedient, he doesn't care about victimized women.

It would have been less embarrassing if he ignored everything. https://t.co/ck0uHmNDms — Brodigan (@brodigan) June 6, 2026

Basically, he is ignoring it while trying to dance around it.

If you actually respected women you wouldn't be campaigning with that woman abusing , nazi loving, cheating, lying, veteran/military denigrating pig @RepRoKhanna https://t.co/1ymOau58qD — Melirev (@itiswhatitismer) June 6, 2026

Ro Khanna is down for this man. No matter what comes out about Graham Platner, Ro is going to have his back. It's almost like Ro broke in Graham's house one night (but not in a gay way).

Graham Platner wants to Thank Ro Khanna for his unwavering support! (Stoopit, lying women, heh, who needs ‘em, am I right?) pic.twitter.com/IkhxD33sEy — never (@nevernever333) June 6, 2026

Why hasn’t anyone made mention that his fellow Marinws haven’t stepped up for him? — Prosecco&Pitties (@fizzandpits) June 6, 2026

That's an excellent question.

Where is the proclamation that Democrats believe all women? — JoAnn Skromme 🇺🇸 (@12Kilrea) June 6, 2026

That's old and busted. The new hotness is "Believe all Women unless it endangers our Senate Majority'.

And thinks it's okay for males to play in female sports and allow them in restrooms and lockers. What hypocrites. — djr (@debbie1202) June 6, 2026

Democrats hate women.

Ro Ro Ro your Boat Gently Down the Scam😂😂😂 — Our Traumocracy (A Trauma based Democracy) (@Yakinikusenshu) June 6, 2026

Graham Fatner.

The left doesn't care...they have no morals. They only understand raw power. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) June 6, 2026

Khanna has completely lost all credibility. — PeaceThroughStrength (@LuvFreedom123) June 6, 2026

He never had any.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.