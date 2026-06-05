There's Obviously Been a Rule Change Since These Dems Said This About the Kavanaugh Accusations

Who's up for another massive dose of Senate Democrat hypocrisy to kick off a Friday?

As we told you previously, there are new allegations about Senate candidate Graham Platner, and the latest includes a laughable claim from the Maine Democrat that he didn't know what the Nazi tattoo he had on his chest represented. Puh-leeze.

Advertisement

When it comes to Platner, it seems there are many Democrats who would rather we no longer "believe all women," and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is among them:

Dem Sen. Whitehouse says he’s “not impressed” by the allegations against Graham Platner in the latest NYT report.



“Seems like a lot of nothing. I mean, the only one who had anything to say that seemed ‘unsettling’ was a woman who works for right-wing political operations.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 4, 2026

Christine Blasey Ford could be making the allegations and Whitehouse would still be finding ways to dismiss them against Platner.

Speaking of CBF, remember how Whitehouse treated Brett Kavanaugh over completely uncorroborated allegations against Trump's SCOTUS nominee? It was a total joke, and not the funny kind:

Same guy who grilled Brett Kavanaugh about fart jokes in his high school yearbook https://t.co/ulD1PnWGRk pic.twitter.com/MJ1iG9sc7Z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 4, 2026

So much for Whitehouse standing with women with accusations.

Next up is Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Back in 2018, Dances With Identity Theft was in a rage over unsubstantiated claims about Kavanaugh, but we were expected to "believe all women":

2018. This is the kind of rage Democrats expressed over the uncorroborated allegations against Kavanaugh by Blasey Ford.



Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Platner.



What now, Liz? pic.twitter.com/KUodrBXsgh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2026

But when it comes to Platner, Sen. Warren wholeheartedly endorsed him and even gave Graham a fist-bump right on the ol' Nazi tattoo:

Graham Platner boasted “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me.”



Elizabeth Warren: I endorse Graham Platner! https://t.co/VcyU0EfISG pic.twitter.com/D1Xq9Fv3PT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2026

Now, if you ask Warren about Platner, she'll be happy to quickly change the subject to Trump:

Elizabeth Warren won’t answer questions on Graham Platner.



RAJU: "Aren't you worried about more coming out about his past?" pic.twitter.com/yhUBoJ7N2T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2026

Are the Democrats really going to try and ride this all the way through to November? Stay tuned.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including massive levels of hypocrisy).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!