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There's Obviously Been a Rule Change Since These Dems Said This About the Kavanaugh Accusations

Doug P. | 9:33 AM on June 05, 2026
Meme screenshot

Who's up for another massive dose of Senate Democrat hypocrisy to kick off a Friday?

As we told you previously, there are new allegations about Senate candidate Graham Platner, and the latest includes a laughable claim from the Maine Democrat that he didn't know what the Nazi tattoo he had on his chest represented. Puh-leeze

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When it comes to Platner, it seems there are many Democrats who would rather we no longer "believe all women," and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is among them: 

Christine Blasey Ford could be making the allegations and Whitehouse would still be finding ways to dismiss them against Platner.

Speaking of CBF, remember how Whitehouse treated Brett Kavanaugh over completely uncorroborated allegations against Trump's SCOTUS nominee? It was a total joke, and not the funny kind: 

So much for Whitehouse standing with women with accusations.

Next up is Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Back in 2018, Dances With Identity Theft was in a rage over unsubstantiated claims about Kavanaugh, but we were expected to "believe all women": 

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But when it comes to Platner, Sen. Warren wholeheartedly endorsed him and even gave Graham a fist-bump right on the ol' Nazi tattoo:

Now, if you ask Warren about Platner, she'll be happy to quickly change the subject to Trump: 

Are the Democrats really going to try and ride this all the way through to November? Stay tuned. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including massive levels of hypocrisy). 

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