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Dem Cory Booker Finally ‘Concerned’ About the Graham Platner Mess His Party Has Goose-Stepped Into

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:03 AM on June 01, 2026
Twitter

One would think the revelation that Graham Platner was sporting a genuine Nazi Totenkopf tattoo would have doomed his U.S. Senate hopes immediately. Especially since Democrats claim to despise Nazis and falsely label everyone they disagree with as one. Well, you would have thought wrong. Even now, with scandalous revelations about Platner seemingly dropping by the minute, Democrats still aren’t willing to definitively give up on Platner.

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In fact, the most Senator Cory Booker can muster is ‘concern.’ (WATCH)

Yep, flip parties and 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats would be screaming 24/7 about the Republican Party being the second coming of the Third Reich. Wait a minute, they’ve been doing that for years with no proof.

Posters wonder what all-encompassing answer will make Booker and his fellow Democrats continue to overlook Platner’s growing scandals.

What answers would be acceptable to his wishing death upon a U.S. soldier?  Or his Naziism?  His sexual harassment behavior?  His use of an app popular with child predators?

Continued support of this human POS is proof that no privilege is protected more vigorously than Rich White Democrat Privilege.

— A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) May 31, 2026

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Exactly.

Commenters say the Democrat Party has dug itself into a political hole since it didn’t force out Platner when leaders initially learned of his Nazi tattoo.

Democrats have to admit that they were totally okay with the Nazi tattoo, but it was the other stuff they saw as disqualifying. Oopsie!

Posters are relishing this totally avoidable damned if they do, damned if they don’t situation the Democrats have goose-stepped into.

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Many online are theorizing that the deluge of damaging information is coming from the Democrat Party in hopes of forcing Platner to withdraw from the race before the primary on June 9. If that happens, it will only tick off his supporters; Platner will remain on the Democrat ballot, along with Janet Mills, who has unofficially withdrawn, and David Costello. Even if Platner withdraws, he’ll probably still win the primary. That’ll be fun to watch. The Democrat Party deserves this mess. The time for ‘concerns’ and ‘questioning’ was way back on October 21, 2025, when the story of Platner's Nazi tattoo broke. Not mere days before the primary.

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2026 ELECTIONS CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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