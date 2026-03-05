Pod Save Bro Jon Favreau: Ignore the Nazi Tattoo—Platner Wore a Cool Anti-Fascist Knitting Club T-Shirt

Listen, the Obama Bros are horrible people, but defending the Nazi Tattoo candidate is a new low even for them.

I can't remember the last time there was such a giant disconnect over a candidate between online (mostly BlueSky) Dems and Democratic voters.



And it's not like Maine voters don't know about the tattoo or other controversies -- Platner gets asked about it all the time. They just… https://t.co/hDHteNpO3u — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 4, 2026

Favrea says 'if he is a Nazi' ... the proof is in the pudding. He has a Nazi tattoo. If he was not a Nazi, why in the world would he have such a tattoo?

I'm pretty sure the nazi tattoo is why people are calling him a nazi. https://t.co/m5yJwpozbq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2026

It would seem that would be the connection.

my head is gonna explode https://t.co/aimu1cK5WZ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 4, 2026

I think the effort to cancel Platner over tattoos or podcasts or whatever has basically backfired and people are actually ready for a less uptight Democratic Party.



I'd just like to see him extend that to some more flexible thinking about policy. https://t.co/nvqvFUAWJF — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 4, 2026

Apparently, Matty is fine with the Nazi tattoos and wants everyone to stop worrying about those and focus on policy ... um, ok.

I think it's ok to be "uptight" over Nazi tattoos, but whatever I guess. https://t.co/THRQjXyWj6 — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) March 4, 2026

“Israel is an apartheid state, and don’t be so uptight about Nazi tattoos” - The Democratic Party, 2026. https://t.co/xQWw6Y5GEw — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) March 4, 2026

Apparently, Democrats think that platform will get them over the finish line.

I’m sorry! Were we too uptight about Nazis?! My goodness. Please excuse my uprightness. Let me just inform my ancestors. https://t.co/SbviYlHCEp — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) March 4, 2026

“People are actually ready for a less uptight Democratic Party” when you’re discussing the acceptability of having a candidate with a Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest is legitimately an insane thing to say.



I can’t even wrap my head around where the discourse is at now. https://t.co/xQWw6Y5GEw — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) March 4, 2026

The bar is in hell for the Democratic Party apparently.

“Less uptight” doesn’t include hand waving away Nazi tattoos, racist tropes, hanging with other neo-Nazis, and suggesting women who are sexually assaulted deserved it.



Dude has ZERO political experience, was raised with a silver spoon, and thinks he should be US Senator. NO https://t.co/pP27MMzXSk — My CMargaronis account got hacked (@CatherineM0yim) March 4, 2026

Oh, he wore an anti-fascist shirt to cover his fascist tattoo? Oh that's great then! https://t.co/NJNCbI1KmZ pic.twitter.com/G59NiplYj5 — Botted ShitLib Account (@CitedNeed) March 4, 2026

Jon, why do you only have a problem with nazis and people who hang out with nazis when they’re Republicans? https://t.co/38vRQr0NXx pic.twitter.com/DxVOlhwNXv — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 4, 2026

When they are 'Jon's Nazi's', they are different, you see. His Nazis are the preferable kind, apparently.

