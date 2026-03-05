CNN Seems Upset All This Lefty Screeching Hasn't Halted Final Approval for Trump's...
Pod Save Bro Jon Favreau: Ignore the Nazi Tattoo—Platner Wore a Cool Anti-Fascist Knitting Club T-Shirt

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on March 05, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Listen, the Obama Bros are horrible people, but defending the Nazi Tattoo candidate is a new low even for them.

Favrea says 'if he is a Nazi' ... the proof is in the pudding. He has a Nazi tattoo. If he was not a Nazi, why in the world would he have such a tattoo?

It would seem that would be the connection.

Apparently, Matty is fine with the Nazi tattoos and wants everyone to stop worrying about those and focus on policy ... um, ok.

Apparently, Democrats think that platform will get them over the finish line.

The bar is in hell for the Democratic Party apparently. 

When they are 'Jon's Nazi's', they are different, you see. His Nazis are the preferable kind, apparently. 

