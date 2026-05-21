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Reporter Asked Jeffries, Schumer and Warren About Platner's Deleted Posts and Guess What Happened Next

Doug P. | 11:08 AM on May 21, 2026
Meme

Many congressional lefties, including Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have endorsed Senate candidate Graham Platner despite the controversy over his Nazi tattoo (just imagine what they'd be saying if he were a Republican). On top of that, deleted social media posts have been unearthed showing Platner mocking a Purple Heart hero and there's video of the Senate candidate bragging about going full Toobin in Port-o-Sans. 

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Meanwhile, Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren has fully endorsed Platner, giving him the ol' fist bump right in the Nazi tattoo:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has also endorsed Platner: 

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has secured the backing of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after a contentious primary, despite maintaining his populist, anti-establishment message. The Maine race against Republican incumbent Susan Collins is drawing national attention for its stark contrast in candidates and potential to shift Senate control. Critics, however, are questioning Democratic support for Platner over past controversies, including a Nazi symbol tattoo he says he has since covered.

Warren and Schumer, along with Jeffries, were eager to talk to any reporter and answer all questions related to the candidate they endorsed. Wait, maybe not: 

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Hakeem Jeffries said "I haven't seen no posts," but he sure acted like he knew what the reporter was talking about. 

We wouldn't be surprised in the least. Stay tuned. 

How long can the Democrats just keep running away from questions about Platner?

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress all while the desperate Dems are even willing to get behind a loathsome candidate and overlook a Nazi tattoo he had.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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