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Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Mocked Purple Heart Hero: 'Dumb [Expletive] Didn’t Deserve to Live'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:49 AM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Another day, another instance of Graham Platner saying the most vile thing imaginable and the Democrat Party pretending all is well.

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When is it going to be acceptable to admit this guy is severely mentally ill and the Democrats made a really bad call banking their hopes on him? Normal people don't say things like this. Even people who aren't particularly fond of the military don't make these kinds of remarks. This dude is a straight up weirdo.

Have they no shame? There has to be a time when they say enough is enough.

Clearly, they don't care at all about character.

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There is 'cringe' and then there is 'needs medication and a straitjacket'. He falls into the latter category. 

The 'conserving conservatism' fake RINOS love him, too.

And the Democrats will make excuses for him. 

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The worst part is there are a significant number of people who will overlook ALL of this and still vote for him because he has a D after his name.

If this is what is coming out now, the October Surprise should be a doozy.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

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