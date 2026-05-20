Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Mocked Purple Heart Hero: 'Dumb [Expletive] Didn’t Deserve to Live'

Another day, another instance of Graham Platner saying the most vile thing imaginable and the Democrat Party pretending all is well.

“Dumb motherf****** didn’t deserve to live.”



Far-left Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner mocking a U.S. soldier who was shot four times in Afghanistan in a resurfaced Reddit comment.



The post made fun of Purple Heart recipient Pfc. Ted Daniels after he took incoming fire… pic.twitter.com/aD527H7dud — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2026

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When is it going to be acceptable to admit this guy is severely mentally ill and the Democrats made a really bad call banking their hopes on him? Normal people don't say things like this. Even people who aren't particularly fond of the military don't make these kinds of remarks. This dude is a straight up weirdo.

Let’s see the courageous Democrat vets defend this one…can’t wait to hear it. https://t.co/9l9w7Uh2ve — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) May 20, 2026

Have they no shame? There has to be a time when they say enough is enough.

Wow.



The Democrats sure know how to pick ‘em.



Cheering for the death of an American service member?



Graham Platner is truly the worst of the worst.



But Democrats only care about power. https://t.co/UmZDy3A8Lg — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 20, 2026

Clearly, they don't care at all about character.

This is fun. Platner is a Redditor. By nature they are all unbelievably cringe. There will be drops like this daily. https://t.co/wYkDhW4q3B — Magills (@magills_) May 20, 2026

There is 'cringe' and then there is 'needs medication and a straitjacket'. He falls into the latter category.

The 'conserving conservatism' fake RINOS love him, too.

Graham Platner is a dirtbag, example 17,452,194,663. https://t.co/GI4Oiz2tfZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 20, 2026

Democrats are at it again. Their favorite Nazi is wishing death on American soldiers and rooting for the Taliban. Leaving absolutely nobody shocked. https://t.co/pwBoedgH8B — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 20, 2026

And the Democrats will make excuses for him.

It’s not a coincidence that the Jew haters invariably turn out to be degenerate sociopaths on other issues https://t.co/I6tjV2SbnE — High Priest Gabagool 📟 (@Hpgabagool) May 20, 2026

“Thank you for choosing Graham Planter as your candidate, Democrats.”



~ Susan Collins, probably https://t.co/IUSw8mxTYU — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) May 20, 2026

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The worst part is there are a significant number of people who will overlook ALL of this and still vote for him because he has a D after his name.

Hold back some of the Graham Platner revelations, please. (Maybe there's enough to take us through November.) Completely dismantling him in June will leave time for a stronger replacement. Thanks! - Campaign Mgr https://t.co/QQBXYt5woH — Reform RoBot (@RealRobSeal) May 20, 2026

If this is what is coming out now, the October Surprise should be a doozy.

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