It's JUST a Nazi Tattoo, SHEESH! Check Out How Various Lefty Rags Are Covering for Graham Platner

As a Virginian, this editor is not at all surprised to see Democrats, Lefties, and Socialist/Commies overlook that Nazi tattoo that has been on Graham Platner's chest for next two decades. Heck, these same people just elected a monster who openly fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his 'little fascist' children suffer and die in theri mother's arms.

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There is no low too low for Democrats, especially if they want to continue controlling their voters with promises of freebies.

And of course, the media is all too happy to do their part in covering for the guy who once said women should be smarter if they don't want to get sexually assaulted.

No, really.

Check this out:

"Voters want candidates who are authentically themselves—warts and all. In fact, a candidate’s vices have started to become markers of authenticity." Democratic voters.https://t.co/NjCNw6vSCw — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 6, 2026

Voters want candidates who are authentically themselves, especially if they have a Nazi tattoo?

What? Then again, it is Democrat voters they're talking about so we suppose that lines up.

But wait, there's MORE!

Opponents went all in on smearing Graham Platner as a Nazi based on a bad tattoo choice. It didn’t work.



Maine voters decided they’d rather have universal health care and an end to reckless wars than a polished politician with an unblemished past. https://t.co/tb1l8qLZwI — Jacobin (@jacobin) May 7, 2026

That's right. They'll overlook the tattoo, the homophobia, and the GROSS sexism as long as that means millions of people will lose their private healthcare when Democrats force the country on universal healthcare.

Sure, he said some horrible things but HEY, free stuff!

Seems the Platner talking points have gone out ...

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