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It's JUST a Nazi Tattoo, SHEESH! Check Out How Various Lefty Rags Are Covering for Graham Platner

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on May 07, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

As a Virginian, this editor is not at all surprised to see Democrats, Lefties, and Socialist/Commies overlook that Nazi tattoo that has been on Graham Platner's chest for next two decades. Heck, these same people just elected a monster who openly fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his 'little fascist' children suffer and die in theri mother's arms. 

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There is no low too low for Democrats, especially if they want to continue controlling their voters with promises of freebies.

And of course, the media is all too happy to do their part in covering for the guy who once said women should be smarter if they don't want to get sexually assaulted.

No, really.

Check this out:

Voters want candidates who are authentically themselves, especially if they have a Nazi tattoo?

What? Then again, it is Democrat voters they're talking about so we suppose that lines up.

But wait, there's MORE!

That's right. They'll overlook the tattoo, the homophobia, and the GROSS sexism as long as that means millions of people will lose their private healthcare when Democrats force the country on universal healthcare.

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Sure, he said some horrible things but HEY, free stuff!

Seems the Platner talking points have gone out ... 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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