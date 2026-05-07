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This SPECTACULAR Moment Right Here Is When Spencer Pratt Officially WON the LA Mayoral Debate (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on May 07, 2026
Meme

Democrats are going to have to find a new way to win elections because blaming Trump and calling candidates 'MAGA REPUBLICANS' doesn't work anymore. Sure, that's what Abigail Spanberger and her merry horde of heifers did in Virginia, but considering the fact that Spencer Pratt destroyed the democrats last night in the LA Mayoral Debate, we dont' think it works anymore.

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In fact, in our humble opinion, this moment right here (and he doesn't really say anything) is when he won.

Watch:

Admit it. We've all made that same face, but in his case, he did it on stage, in front of everyone.

And his GAF was clearly broken.

Hu-freaking-zzah.

Because in that moment, we all connected with him. We've all felt that way when listening to some sanctimonious, a-hole Democrat try to belittle, dehumanize, and even vilify us for being Republicans.

We don't hate that idea.

Yup.

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That's not exactly controversial, you know?

Then again, considering what the Democrats' agenda and platform look like, it may well be controversial to them.

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THIS! Ex-Muslim Iranian Woman SHREDS Megyn Kelly for Her Latest Anti-Israel BLATHER and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
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