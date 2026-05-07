This SPECTACULAR Moment Right Here Is When Spencer Pratt Officially WON the LA Mayoral Debate (Watch)

Democrats are going to have to find a new way to win elections because blaming Trump and calling candidates 'MAGA REPUBLICANS' doesn't work anymore. Sure, that's what Abigail Spanberger and her merry horde of heifers did in Virginia, but considering the fact that Spencer Pratt destroyed the democrats last night in the LA Mayoral Debate, we dont' think it works anymore.

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In fact, in our humble opinion, this moment right here (and he doesn't really say anything) is when he won.

Watch:

Spencer Pratt’s PRICELESS reaction when Nithya Raman dismisses him as a ‘MAGA Republican’ pic.twitter.com/1CEeVTDr4q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2026

Admit it. We've all made that same face, but in his case, he did it on stage, in front of everyone.

And his GAF was clearly broken.

Hu-freaking-zzah.

That one subtle gesture sure won people over to him!

Vote Spencer Pratt pic.twitter.com/iB3YZAg1Yu — n (@nikol84312508) May 7, 2026

Because in that moment, we all connected with him. We've all felt that way when listening to some sanctimonious, a-hole Democrat try to belittle, dehumanize, and even vilify us for being Republicans.

Not wanting homeless, violent drug addicts taking over the streets is maga I guess — Zoot Newton (@zoot_newton) May 7, 2026

We don't hate that idea.

Hilarious 😂. Pratt keeps getting better and better — sterilized objectivity (@AutoDiddakt) May 7, 2026

Yup.

That's not exactly controversial, you know?

Then again, considering what the Democrats' agenda and platform look like, it may well be controversial to them.

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