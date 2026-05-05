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Katie Pavlich DECIMATES Brian Tyler Cohen for Dishonestly Insinuating She Cut Him Off During Interview

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on May 05, 2026
Sarah D.

Brian Tyler Cohen rolled up to NewsNation ready to lecture Katie Pavlich on why the Supreme Court’s ruling against race-based congressional districting is somehow 'racist' — only to get politely escorted off the air with the ultimate mic drop: 'Great to see you!' 

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The progressive YouTuber spent the segment insisting that 'cracking' districts with heavy black or brown populations dilutes their voting power and violates the spirit of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, while Pavlich calmly pointed out that drawing lines explicitly by race is, you know, racist. 

Who knew, right? When you make something entire about race ... it's RACIST.

This ain't rocket science, folks.

Pavlich ended the interview right on time — a fact she later proved by posting the full unedited clip after Cohen tried to spin it as some grand conservative cutoff.

Classic.

Post continues:

... exactly what it means when you crack a district where there are overwhelmingly Black or Brown voters and their voting power is diluted. This is exactly the impetus for the 1965 VRA.

KP: Great to see you! [ends interview]

Except yeah, that's not what happened, like, at all.

Katie was havin' none of it:

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Almost as if Brian LIED to make it look like Pavlich couldn't deal with his TRUTH or something.

What a toad.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT

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