James Woods Bestows GREATEST Nickname EVER on Katie Porter While Sharing Her Cringe MeidasTouch Interview

Katie Porter is truly the awful gift who keeps on awful gifting.

Does that work? It's a little clunky but ... eh.

Porter's interview with MeidasTouch is about as cringe as you'd expect; however, we can't complain too much because, without it, James Woods wouldn't have given Porter the most accurate nickname to date.

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Mrs. Potato Head scalds the airwaves with more of her insane rhetoric… pic.twitter.com/lzv9mVO9zl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 5, 2026

Considering she dumped a pan of scalding hot potatoes on her ex-husband's head? And how big her head looks? Yeah, this reads.

Huzzah.

No offense to any insufferable demons who may be reading this.

Is it just me, or is she looking kind of Ozempicky?



I give it 3-mos to straight up gaunt. — TheSaltyMom (@SaltyMommaC) May 5, 2026

Ozempic weight loss tends to give people a giant-looking head. To be fair, we applaud her for taking care of herself, but we also understand why people are dragging her with it.

She's living proof that democrat voters are the dumbest animals on the planet. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) May 5, 2026

We have seen bologna sandwiches with higher iqs thank this broad.

Mrs. Potato pic.twitter.com/UiLYOpRJFh — The Daily News Opinion 📰 (@2DayNewsOpinion) May 5, 2026

Is there ONE Democrat who isn’t an absolutely worthless, intellectual midget? — Jodi McPhee (@JodiLMcPhee) May 5, 2026

There was one a long time ago, Jim Webb. He was far too sane and balanced (he had actually worked for Reagan) for the Democrats, who quickly cast him aside for Hillary Clinton. It's true.

Totally worth a Google.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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