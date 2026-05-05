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James Woods Bestows GREATEST Nickname EVER on Katie Porter While Sharing Her Cringe MeidasTouch Interview

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on May 05, 2026

Katie Porter is truly the awful gift who keeps on awful gifting.

Does that work? It's a little clunky but ... eh.

Porter's interview with MeidasTouch is about as cringe as you'd expect; however, we can't complain too much because, without it, James Woods wouldn't have given Porter the most accurate nickname to date.

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Considering she dumped a pan of scalding hot potatoes on her ex-husband's head? And how big her head looks? Yeah, this reads.

Huzzah.

No offense to any insufferable demons who may be reading this.

Ozempic weight loss tends to give people a giant-looking head. To be fair, we applaud her for taking care of herself, but we also understand why people are dragging her with it.

We have seen bologna sandwiches with higher iqs thank this broad.

There was one a long time ago, Jim Webb. He was far too sane and balanced (he had actually worked for Reagan) for the Democrats, who quickly cast him aside for Hillary Clinton. It's true.

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Totally worth a Google.

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