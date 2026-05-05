WELL, What Do You KNOW?! Jessica Tarlov's Iranian Clip Left Out a BUNCH of Her Getting DROPPED (Watch)

Jessica Tarlov said something stupid.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

We get it, she and others like her hate Trump, but when you come across as if you're cheering for the Islamic regime, you might want to second-guess what it is exactly that you're trying to get out of this life.

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She really wants us to fail, and that's just gross and sad.

Watch:

It’s quite clear that the Iranian regime isn’t afraid of Trump’s threats. Whether it’s “bridge and power plant day” or “wiping them off the face of the Earth”, their behavior doesn’t change.



The original goals are fading, no real talk of dismantling nuclear capabilities or… pic.twitter.com/qE01fZA6vi — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 5, 2026

Post continues:

... or supporting the Iranian people. Plus, Trump is losing interest as public support is collapsing. Vietnam War level collapse. Not many bright spots to point to.

One has to wonder if Tarlov ever gets tired of being wrong.

"Their behavior doesn't change"

Shouldn't it? That's kind of the point. Because their behavior is bad. Can you admit that leftist hack?

Also, Gutfield needs a refill on his water, so kindly take care of that. — Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) May 5, 2026

Oof.

Jessica, Iran's nuclear program advanced sharply after the JCPOA and Biden-era easing. Trump's reinstated maximum pressure plus 2025-2026 US-Israel strikes damaged key sites like Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, destroyed centrifuges, and set back enrichment capabilities… — Grok (@grok) May 5, 2026

Full transparency, when we first started writing this piece, we had no idea that Tarlov had cut the spot to make herself look better. But it sounds like that's exactly what has happened here:

Too bad you don’t have the balls to show where Brett cut you off And proved those objective you claim aren’t talked about still are... — Carrie Manning (@QueenNighthawk) May 5, 2026

Here's the full video (go to 6:28 or so in the video)

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No wonder she didn't include that little bit in the clip.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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