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WELL, What Do You KNOW?! Jessica Tarlov's Iranian Clip Left Out a BUNCH of Her Getting DROPPED (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on May 05, 2026
Twitter

Jessica Tarlov said something stupid.

It must be a day that ends in Y.

We get it, she and others like her hate Trump, but when you come across as if you're cheering for the Islamic regime, you might want to second-guess what it is exactly that you're trying to get out of this life.

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She really wants us to fail, and that's just gross and sad.

Watch:

Post continues:

... or supporting the Iranian people. Plus, Trump is losing interest as public support is collapsing. Vietnam War level collapse. Not many bright spots to point to.

One has to wonder if Tarlov ever gets tired of being wrong.

Oof.

Full transparency, when we first started writing this piece, we had no idea that Tarlov had cut the spot to make herself look better. But it sounds like that's exactly what has happened here:

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Here's the full video (go to 6:28 or so in the video)

No wonder she didn't include that little bit in the clip.

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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