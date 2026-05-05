And Here We GOOO! DataRepublican's Thread Calls Down the THUNDER on Woke Right Pushing Unity With Commies

We've always known that in the circle (or horseshoe, donut, whatever) of politics, the far left and far right eventually meet up and are spewing the same sort of nonsense because their ideals line up. And for the past couple of years, we've seen just that with the group everyone has been calling the 'woke right.'

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Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Ian Carroll ... all supposed MAGA supporters who suddenly are anti-MAGA because Israel is bad.

Or whatever.

Welp, at least they've stopped pretending to be conservatives. Look at this:

They want to 'heal the divide' with the Left.

Oh, and did you guys see that proud antisemite Nick Fuentes admitted to being a democrat? Good times.

DataRepublican has had enough:

I've been relatively quiet on the subject of right-wing influencers who defected from MAGA.



But if they are actually proposing unity with left wing populist movements, then they are proposing unity with Communists.



That is the red line for me. https://t.co/6bym4ZXMIJ — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 5, 2026

It should be a red line for any actual Conservative, Republican, Independent, or even well-adjusted Libertarians.

Everyone has their opinion on the Iran war or Israel. Maybe that opinion is enough to deter them from supporting Trump. I may not agree with it, but I understand where it comes from and it's a free country.



But when that turns into allying with Communists - that's when I have to… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 5, 2026

Post continues:

... that's when I have to speak up.

Hell yeah.

Institutional left-wing populism IS Communism. I'm not using it as a slur as in everyone to the left is a Communist. I mean it literally.



I'm talking about PSL, CODEPINK, Singham groups. The movements on the left that are anti-globalist are overwhelmingly Marxist. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 5, 2026

This this this this this!

Communists = Strive for a classless society with common ownership of production.

Marxists = Communists who believe in a classless society as the end of history.

Leninists = Those who idolize the man who operationalized Marxism to its logical conclusion.

Socialists = Fake meaning… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 5, 2026

Post continues:

... (Berniebros): Kids who like free stuff. Real meaning (PSL, DSA): Communists who pretend to tolerate dissent. I am not interested in the difference between PSL and WWP. They're all the same to me, because their common goal is revolution and they end up collaborating with hostile states over America.

PLEASE let this mean she's making a project of them all... please, please, please.

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