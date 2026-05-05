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And Here We GOOO! DataRepublican's Thread Calls Down the THUNDER on Woke Right Pushing Unity With Commies

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on May 05, 2026
Meme

We've always known that in the circle (or horseshoe, donut, whatever) of politics, the far left and far right eventually meet up and are spewing the same sort of nonsense because their ideals line up. And for the past couple of years, we've seen just that with the group everyone has been calling the 'woke right.' 

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Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Ian Carroll ... all supposed MAGA supporters who suddenly are anti-MAGA because Israel is bad.

Or whatever.

Welp, at least they've stopped pretending to be conservatives. Look at this:

They want to 'heal the divide' with the Left.

Oh, and did you guys see that proud antisemite Nick Fuentes admitted to being a democrat? Good times.

DataRepublican has had enough:

It should be a red line for any actual Conservative, Republican, Independent, or even well-adjusted Libertarians.

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Post continues:

... that's when I have to speak up.

Hell yeah.

This this this this this!

Post continues:

... (Berniebros): Kids who like free stuff. Real meaning (PSL, DSA): Communists who pretend to tolerate dissent.

I am not interested in the difference between PSL and WWP. They're all the same to me, because their common goal is revolution and they end up collaborating with hostile states over America.

PLEASE let this mean she's making a project of them all... please, please, please.

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COMMUNISM CONSERVATISM ISRAEL REPUBLICAN PARTY TUCKER CARLSON WOKE

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