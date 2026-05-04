All Gas, No Brains: Jessica Tarlov's Golden Era Dig at Trump Over Gas Prices FLOPS at the Pump

Jessica Tarlov couldn’t wait to hop on X and dunk on Trump’s 'golden age,' sneering that skyrocketing gas prices prove it’s all fool’s gold. The co-host of The Five quote-tweeted a GasBuddy map showing double-digit weekly jumps in the top ten states - some climbing over 30 cents a gallon in days - as if Trump personally hiked the pump prices himself.

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Never mind that the surge is tied to Iran-related chaos rattling oil markets, or that the same crowd spent four years telling us $5 gas under Biden was just the cost of 'saving the planet.'

Classic Tarlov: selective outrage, zero self-awareness.

The golden age means the price of gas rivals the price of gold https://t.co/5Ox2sNB6qY — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 4, 2026

She should really leave the dad jokes to the dads because this was a real dud, even for her.

Woof.

The golden age means 90% lower average inflation. pic.twitter.com/15I7ocBCDg — WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) May 4, 2026

BuT gAs PrIcEs!

REEEE!

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.

It's so old, you guys. SO old.

Still not higher than Biden’s 4 years, and we all know it’s temporary. pic.twitter.com/jx1Evdfh8b — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) May 4, 2026

Ok, we love the Kamala Harris sticker. That's too funny.

Yet libtards were silent during Obama and Biden years pic.twitter.com/MBPQmXsIbw — Bluewater Boy (@FLBluewaterboy) May 4, 2026

Funny how that's always the case.

What's that saying? Oh yeah ... it's (D)ifferent with (D)emocrats (D)o it.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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