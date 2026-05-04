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All Gas, No Brains: Jessica Tarlov's Golden Era Dig at Trump Over Gas Prices FLOPS at the Pump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on May 04, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Jessica Tarlov couldn’t wait to hop on X and dunk on Trump’s 'golden age,' sneering that skyrocketing gas prices prove it’s all fool’s gold. The co-host of The Five quote-tweeted a GasBuddy map showing double-digit weekly jumps in the top ten states - some climbing over 30 cents a gallon in days - as if Trump personally hiked the pump prices himself. 

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Never mind that the surge is tied to Iran-related chaos rattling oil markets, or that the same crowd spent four years telling us $5 gas under Biden was just the cost of 'saving the planet.'

Classic Tarlov: selective outrage, zero self-awareness.

She should really leave the dad jokes to the dads because this was a real dud, even for her.

Woof.

BuT gAs PrIcEs!

REEEE! 

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.

It's so old, you guys. SO old.

Ok, we love the Kamala Harris sticker. That's too funny.

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Funny how that's always the case.

What's that saying? Oh yeah ... it's (D)ifferent with (D)emocrats (D)o it.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP INFLATION IRAN JESSICA TARLOV

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