Luke Rosiak Shares DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Exposing MASSIVE Medicaid Fraud Taking Place in Ohio

Investigative reporter Luke Rosiak dropped a thread exposing how sketchy 'companies' are all supposedly operating out of a single nondescript office building with no windows — and no actual employees inside — while billing the state more than $66 million for providing home and health services like free housekeeping, cooking, and 'companionship' to their own immigrant relatives.

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It’s the kind of fraud that writes itself in a red state under a system so broken that basically anyone can claim to be too sick to work, get paid to stay home, and let the government foot the bill for what amounts to subsidized family time.

Rosiak, as usual, is spot on:

94 Medicaid "home health" companies purport to occupy this office building, taking more than $66 million of your money. They provide free butlers to immigrants.



"No windows on the outside hides the fact that there's no one on the inside." There's an entire street of these. pic.twitter.com/yFYz2Oa2VA — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

No windows on the outside.

Gosh, how convenient.

Ohio now spends a BILLION DOLLARS A YEAR on "home health," mostly "personal services" like housekeeping. This includes people getting paid to provide "companionship & conversation" to their own relatives. Fraud almost impossible to prove because service happens in private houses. pic.twitter.com/mwK78mGwAm — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

Home Health is supposed to be better for aging individuals and people with developmental disabilities because they are in their 'home,' and not in an institutionalized setting like a group or nursing home. That, and allegedly, it should save money.

Home health was supposed to save money because it's cheaper than being in a nursing home. Problem is, no one fakes their way into a nursing home. But lots of people will claim to be sick if they get to stay at home and get free checks for their family. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

As someone who spent over a decade advocating for home and health services, this really ticks this editor off. There are good people who provide home and health services, there are good people who use them, and these a-holes are going to ruin it for everyone. Not to mention the thousands and thousands of people waiting for these services to become available to them.

And who are these a-holes?

Almost all are run by Africans who I am certain the government is not properly monitoring, because our system isn't set up to track people who all share combinations of just a few names and don't have birthdates.



Here are some companies and managers at the above building: pic.twitter.com/wuFPO99UJG — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

Feels like Minnesota, all over again.

Is this a trend?

The gov wasn't capable of figuring out, or didn't care, about numerous characters Daily Wire will introduce this week, like



An accountant who lost his license for stealing public funds, then opened a $7M Medicaid biz using the address of a convicted money launderer’s teenage son — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

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Just. Wow.

This is happening in a red state – the home state of Vice President JD Vance, who has now set up a Medicaid task force. Another option is for the Trump administration to simply terminate Medicaid "waivers." Read and stay tuned:https://t.co/IPaHavaP4i — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 4, 2026

And yes, to Luke's point, this is happening in red Ohio.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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