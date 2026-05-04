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Luke Rosiak Shares DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Exposing MASSIVE Medicaid Fraud Taking Place in Ohio

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on May 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Investigative reporter Luke Rosiak dropped a thread exposing how sketchy 'companies' are all supposedly operating out of a single nondescript office building with no windows — and no actual employees inside — while billing the state more than $66 million for providing home and health services like free housekeeping, cooking, and 'companionship' to their own immigrant relatives. 

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It’s the kind of fraud that writes itself in a red state under a system so broken that basically anyone can claim to be too sick to work, get paid to stay home, and let the government foot the bill for what amounts to subsidized family time.

Rosiak, as usual, is spot on:

No windows on the outside.

Gosh, how convenient.

Home Health is supposed to be better for aging individuals and people with developmental disabilities because they are in their 'home,' and not in an institutionalized setting like a group or nursing home. That, and allegedly, it should save money.

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As someone who spent over a decade advocating for home and health services, this really ticks this editor off. There are good people who provide home and health services, there are good people who use them, and these a-holes are going to ruin it for everyone. Not to mention the thousands and thousands of people waiting for these services to become available to them.

And who are these a-holes?

Feels like Minnesota, all over again. 

Is this a trend?

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Just. Wow.

And yes, to Luke's point, this is happening in red Ohio.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS HEALTHCARE MEDICAID OHIO

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