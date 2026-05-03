YIKES: Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Smug, NASTY Comments About Rural Americans and...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY...
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Can Take Her Unity Post and Stick It Where the Sun...
WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries QUIETLY Deleting Certain Threads With...
Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD...
LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the...
Project Runway: Video That Imagines Marco Rubio Running Spirit Airlines Is Just Plane...
VIP
Post Millennial Reporter Mobbed by Antifa at ICE Detention Facility
Justice Kagan Writes in Dissent That the VRA ‘Was Born of the Literal...
Elizabeth Warren Ran With ANOTHER Opportunity to Get Ratioed (This Time With Her...
Jennifer Welch Tells Racist Fascist Erika Kirk TPUSA Is Making Youth Racist and...
Jake Tapper Tattles on Trump for Calling Hakeem Jeffries Low-IQ and a Thug
MS NOW's Ken Dilanian Defends SPLC, Doesn't Know What a Grand Jury Is...
VIP
Karen Bass Mocks a Fire Victim Running for Mayor — And It Perfectly...

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

What is going on with Gavin Newsom? Look, we know the guy has always been somewhat of a mess, but lately, every time we see him on video, he seems almost jittery. Uncomfortable, strange.

Advertisement

We're certainly not making any accusations, but if we were, we'd feel a bit justified in doing so after watching something like this:

See what we mean?

Bizarre.

Creepy.

Unnerving even.

Justine Bateman summed it up perfectly:

That works. And gosh, who knew there was a whole separate side of sign language for corrupt, lying, thieving, dirty politicians? Learn something new every day, don't ya'?

*cough cough*

*cough cough again*

There it is.

Recommended

Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi and Abigail Spanberger are the same way; they flop their hands around like crazy, and the more they lie, them ore they flap. Honestly, we're surprised Pelosi hasn't taken flight at some point.

Hell no.

============================================================

Related:

CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the Way Only John Kennedy Can

Abigail Spanberger Can Take Her Unity Post and Stick It Where the Sun Don't SHINE

Now WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries to QUIETLY Delete Certain Threads With Eric Swalwell -Pics

Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)
Sam J.
YIKES: Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Smug, NASTY Comments About Rural Americans and Michigan (Watch)
Sam J.
CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the Way Only John Kennedy Can
Sam J.
WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries QUIETLY Deleting Certain Threads With Eric Swalwell (Got Pics)
Sam J.
Project Runway: Video That Imagines Marco Rubio Running Spirit Airlines Is Just Plane Crazy (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!) Sam J.
Advertisement