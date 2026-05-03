Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words

What is going on with Gavin Newsom? Look, we know the guy has always been somewhat of a mess, but lately, every time we see him on video, he seems almost jittery. Uncomfortable, strange.

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We're certainly not making any accusations, but if we were, we'd feel a bit justified in doing so after watching something like this:

This is about as bad as I’ve seen him. pic.twitter.com/xksNZfG0BE — Kira (@Kiradavis) May 3, 2026

See what we mean?

Bizarre.

Creepy.

Unnerving even.

Justine Bateman summed it up perfectly:

Grifter Sign Language https://t.co/IXMywhrCOO — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) May 3, 2026

That works. And gosh, who knew there was a whole separate side of sign language for corrupt, lying, thieving, dirty politicians? Learn something new every day, don't ya'?

That is pharmaceutically induced behavior. — мαтту 🇺🇸 (@OtherMatty) May 3, 2026

*cough cough*

He looks like a NYC investment banker at the height of the Cocaine craze on an evening out spewing Coke fueled BS. — Timothy Cody No DM (@TimothyCod46518) May 3, 2026

*cough cough again*

I took it as more of a grifter interpretive dance. — Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) May 3, 2026

There it is.

He thinks his hand gestures project confidence because he’s unsure of what he’s saying. — Ozarky (@patrickparish) May 3, 2026

Nancy Pelosi and Abigail Spanberger are the same way; they flop their hands around like crazy, and the more they lie, them ore they flap. Honestly, we're surprised Pelosi hasn't taken flight at some point.

Wow. Would you buy a pre-owned vehicle from that man? — Steve Aylward (@SGATweet) May 3, 2026

Hell no.

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