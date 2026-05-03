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WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries QUIETLY Deleting Certain Threads With Eric Swalwell (Got Em!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Brian Anderson unveiled an exhaustive day-by-day chronology spanning more than a decade that maps out the unusually close personal and professional ties between Democratic representatives Ruben Gallego and his bestie, Eric Swalwell. Drawing on text messages, event invitations, financial disclosures, travel records, photographs, and video clips, the compilation highlights their repeated joint trips across state lines and overseas, mutual declarations of deep friendship captured on camera, and a handful of past workplace complaints involving Gallego that surfaced in the shared communications.

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Gallego has been trying to distance himself since his brother from another mother dropped out of the gubernatorial race and resigned from his office after allegations of rape/sexual assault came out about a month ago.

Crazy that it's already been a month, yeah?

Anywho, here's the original thread (if you want to see the most damning piece of all for Gallego, scan down to the bottom):

Galleg has definitely been the Shirley to Swalwell's Laverne.

Keep going.

Awwww. So surely Gallego would know his bestie is a total perv, right?

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Millennial meet-ups.

Yuck.

It gets worse, ladies and gents:

Cripes.

But here's the biggest 'clue' of them all that Gallego is trying to quietly protect himself by hiding his very close friendship with Swalwell: 

 Why oh why would an innocent guy try to delete threads this way? Enquiring minds want to know.

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ARIZONA CALIFORNIA ERIC SWALWELL QATAR RUBEN GALLEGO

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