WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries QUIETLY Deleting Certain Threads With Eric Swalwell (Got Em!)

Brian Anderson unveiled an exhaustive day-by-day chronology spanning more than a decade that maps out the unusually close personal and professional ties between Democratic representatives Ruben Gallego and his bestie, Eric Swalwell. Drawing on text messages, event invitations, financial disclosures, travel records, photographs, and video clips, the compilation highlights their repeated joint trips across state lines and overseas, mutual declarations of deep friendship captured on camera, and a handful of past workplace complaints involving Gallego that surfaced in the shared communications.

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Gallego has been trying to distance himself since his brother from another mother dropped out of the gubernatorial race and resigned from his office after allegations of rape/sexual assault came out about a month ago.

Crazy that it's already been a month, yeah?

Anywho, here's the original thread (if you want to see the most damning piece of all for Gallego, scan down to the bottom):

NEW 🚨



I put together a meticulous day-by-day timeline of @RubenGallego and @EricSwalwell's "best friendship" over 10 years based on text messages, event invites, financial records, photographs, audio/video files, and other sources. (1/5)https://t.co/d3CSKSp0tR pic.twitter.com/DunvWeIAkP — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 27, 2026

Galleg has definitely been the Shirley to Swalwell's Laverne.

Keep going.

.@RubenGallego and @EricSwalwell are best friends and have been attached at the hip for 10+ years.



Gallego said that "we're the best of friends … I know his heart," and Swalwell called him "my best friend in the world" (both on video). (2/5)https://t.co/CrGVqfL4Kx pic.twitter.com/mghkoo4ZQn — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 27, 2026

Awwww. So surely Gallego would know his bestie is a total perv, right?

The records reveal @EricSwalwell's many trips to Arizona, @RubenGallego's many trips to California, and the duo's frequent trips together both out-of-state ("millennial meet-ups") and out-of-country (Germany, camel-riding in Qatar). (3/5)https://t.co/YskcpFeot2 pic.twitter.com/dJN3UIgWqC — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 27, 2026

Millennial meet-ups.

Yuck.

It gets worse, ladies and gents:

.@RubenGallego was the subject of complaints from female colleagues/staffers in 2009, 2013, and 2017 that we know of.



In 2021, after seeing @EricSwalwell text a female aide about champagne, Gallego responded to her: "Uhh your boss is Eric… so" (4/5)https://t.co/Cw2N19RhxY pic.twitter.com/UEL63Ek8ty — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 27, 2026

Cripes.

This is the most thorough view into @RubenGallego and @EricSwalwell's relationship I've seen, but it's not comprehensive. If you have any additions or potential leads, please feel free to share with me!



See the timeline → https://t.co/d3CSKSp0tR (5/5)https://t.co/4xC3azoZpA — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 27, 2026

But here's the biggest 'clue' of them all that Gallego is trying to quietly protect himself by hiding his very close friendship with Swalwell:

Looks like @RubenGallego has deleted at least 4 Twitter threads involving him and @EricSwalwell (screenshots below).



Has anything else been wiped? I thought he was going to retain records for the Ethics Committee and other investigations?https://t.co/CrGVqfL4Kx pic.twitter.com/jPIdqazktV — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) May 1, 2026

Why oh why would an innocent guy try to delete threads this way? Enquiring minds want to know.

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