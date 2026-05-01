In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own Giant 'River to the Sea' Butt and LOL

Rashida Tlaib is really and truly the last person on the PLANET who should be pushing a code of ethics on ANYONE else. Considering what a monster she is, if anyone deserves to be held to a code of ethics, it's her.
Term limits for the Supreme Court.— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 30, 2026
Enforce a binding Code of Ethics.
Impeach these corrupt justices.
Expand the Court.
'River to the sea.'
'We're going to IMPEACH the mother f**ker!'
The Hamas sympathizer has brought nothing good to Congress or her state; honestly, we're shocked they keep electing her. Then again, with districts not drawn based on the color of skin, maybe she won't be next time.
A lot of Democrats seem very worried about that possibility.
Dear God, please let SCOTUS reverse birthright so we can deport this woman and her entire family.— 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) April 30, 2026
Sorry Lady, you don't get to tell us how to change our 250 year old Constitutional Republic after living here for 15 minutes.— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 30, 2026
For once, I agree. Trump should expand the Court to 15 tomorrow.— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 30, 2026
You'll support this, correct?
You just said you wanted this.
That's a great idea. Trump should get right on that.
Please enlighten us on the radical Democrat "Code of Ethics."— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 30, 2026
The ends justify the means? Please.
Recommended
Term limits for Congress.— G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 30, 2026
Enforce a binding Code of Ethics.
Expel anti-America people from Congress.
Yes, let's do this as well.
Nah. Now what— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 30, 2026
She'll get on X and whine about it. Duh.
============================================================
Related:
BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them
Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS
DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Learns the HARD WAY That There's a Tweet for Everything (Even a Nazi Sympathizer)
HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG
============================================================
Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member