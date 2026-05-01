In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own Giant 'River to the Sea' Butt and LOL

Rashida Tlaib is really and truly the last person on the PLANET who should be pushing a code of ethics on ANYONE else. Considering what a monster she is, if anyone deserves to be held to a code of ethics, it's her.

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Term limits for the Supreme Court.

Enforce a binding Code of Ethics.

Impeach these corrupt justices.

Expand the Court. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 30, 2026

'River to the sea.'

'We're going to IMPEACH the mother f**ker!'

The Hamas sympathizer has brought nothing good to Congress or her state; honestly, we're shocked they keep electing her. Then again, with districts not drawn based on the color of skin, maybe she won't be next time.

A lot of Democrats seem very worried about that possibility.

Dear God, please let SCOTUS reverse birthright so we can deport this woman and her entire family. — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) April 30, 2026

Sorry Lady, you don't get to tell us how to change our 250 year old Constitutional Republic after living here for 15 minutes. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 30, 2026

For once, I agree. Trump should expand the Court to 15 tomorrow.

You'll support this, correct?

You just said you wanted this. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 30, 2026

That's a great idea. Trump should get right on that.

Please enlighten us on the radical Democrat "Code of Ethics."



The ends justify the means? Please. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 30, 2026

Term limits for Congress.

Enforce a binding Code of Ethics.

Expel anti-America people from Congress. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) April 30, 2026

Yes, let's do this as well.

Nah. Now what — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 30, 2026

She'll get on X and whine about it. Duh.

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