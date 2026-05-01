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In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own Giant 'River to the Sea' Butt and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on May 01, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rashida Tlaib is really and truly the last person on the PLANET who should be pushing a code of ethics on ANYONE else. Considering what a monster she is, if anyone deserves to be held to a code of ethics, it's her.

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'River to the sea.'

'We're going to IMPEACH the mother f**ker!'

The Hamas sympathizer has brought nothing good to Congress or her state; honestly, we're shocked they keep electing her. Then again, with districts not drawn based on the color of skin, maybe she won't be next time.

A lot of Democrats seem very worried about that possibility.

That's a great idea. Trump should get right on that.

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Yes, let's do this as well.

She'll get on X and whine about it. Duh.

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