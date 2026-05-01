DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT

We've written many times about how there is no way we could keep our cool dealing with the amount of stupid and horrible that Scott Jennings has to deal with every time he's on CNN. And you know, the man has been solid for a long, long, long time.

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When he finally had ENOUGH and went off, we have to admit, we liked it even more than when he keeps his cool and smiles at the crazy.

This was great.

Watch:

“GET YOUR F*CKING HAND OUT OF MY FACE!”



This was the moment everyone’s been waiting for.



Scott Jennings FINALLY snaps on MeidasTouch punk Adam Mockler after the he crossed the line and started pointing his finger in Jennings’ face on live TV.



MOCKLER: “We all know that Scott… pic.twitter.com/TgKdcWeUlh — Overton (@overton_news) May 1, 2026

Post continues:

... Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters IRA that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt.” “I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now this war is failing.” JENNINGS: “Eight weeks is endless to you?” MOCKLER: “Okay. You said it was going to be 4 to 6 weeks!” JENNINGS: “You have the attention span of a gnat? Is that what you have?” MOCKLER: “I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way.” JENNINGS: “Not going our way?!”[Mockler wags his finger in Jennings’ face] MOCKLER: “Wait one more time, can you name one political concession—” This was the moment Jennings threw down the gauntlet. JENNINGS: “Get your F*CKING hand out of my face! First of all!” Abby Phillip immediately tried to play referee. JENNINGS: “Honestly, I’m not going to have this guy’s finger in my face.” Jennings put Mockler in his place once and for all.

And then Mockler got on X to whine about it:

Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment.



He throws a personal jab... then folds the second he gets pressed.



Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it. pic.twitter.com/4aYQ2CIMwU — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 1, 2026

Jennings was fine with the debate; he was not fine with this twerp sticking his finger in his face.

We wouldn't be either.

Sure, whatever you say, junior. pic.twitter.com/jA1fXmSO4b — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 1, 2026

You think Scott folded there? 😂😂😂

You remind me of clueless Eric Swalwell. Zero situational awareness. — BroadSideofaBarner (@BroadBarner) May 1, 2026

Ouch.

Gnat - that’s you. — Elania 🇰🇷🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇼 (@jazeemom) May 1, 2026

Gnat. We like that.

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