HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG

Oh, look, Jessica Tarlov has gotten something wrong again.

Must be a day that ends in Y.

To be fair, she has gotten a lot wrong over the years, but to sit there claiming Republicans are gaslighting about Democrats and their dangerous rhetoric just days after ANOTHER FREAKING ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT on our president's life is not just wrong.

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It's vile.

Evil.

Crappy.

We're sure there's a better adjective than crappy, but it's been a long day ... bear with us.

Watch this, and you'll see why we said it's crappy:

The Republican gaslighting on ‘violent rhetoric’ is ludicrous.



Yes, Democrats call Donald Trump a threat to democracy. He still denies the 2020 election and a lot of his party has gone along with it.



There’s a reason Republicans hide from reporters - they can’t answer for… pic.twitter.com/bpZncUr4FL — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 28, 2026

Post continues:

... Trump dancing on the graves of his political enemies or calling Democrats ‘the enemy within’, ‘traitors’, or the ‘party of hate, evil, and Satan.’ And for those who actually care about reality, the majority of political violence comes from the right. It’s clear as day.

Clear as day.

We swear, at this point, she has to be deliberately saying stupid stuff to get a rise out of the Right because seriously ... nobody can naturally be this dense. She is seriously just wrong.

Sorry, Jessica. You are colossally stupid. You deserved to get thrashed by Greg. You’re supporting the party of violence. pic.twitter.com/7OnWxlf9fv — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) April 29, 2026

Three assassination attempts on Trump + the assassination of Charlie Kirk = “mostly right-wing violence” according to Jessica.



Stop gaslighting, dipsht. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 29, 2026

We dig how people are cursing and dropping a letter so we can include those posts on our PG13 site.

But Trump called Adam Schiff a watermelon head! REEEEEE.

Wrong, indeed.

You know, we're not sure we've ever seen her be right, so there's that.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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