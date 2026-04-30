Oh Honey, NO: Amy Klobuchar REALLY Stepped in It Gushing Over Kagan Pushing for Racist Gerrymandering

In the 'aftermath' of the Supreme Court's landmark 6-3 decision striking down Louisiana's congressional map as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, Sen. Amy Klobuchar took to social media to lavish praise on Justice Elena Kagan's racist dissent.

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Ahem.

The ruling affirmed that states cannot prioritize race above traditional redistricting principles when drawing district lines, even under the guise of complying with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

You'd think Democrats would know that segregation is wrong by now, but alas ...

Justice Kagan says it best pic.twitter.com/36NDOYw4MR — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 30, 2026

Klobuchar really has no idea how to read a room.

Gerrymandering by race to give Democrats political power isn’t equality no matter how many times you say it.



Democrats are arguing that black voters deserve special privileges which makes white votes in those districts count less.



Equal rights are not special rights. pic.twitter.com/GlnYh8IHwQ — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) April 30, 2026

You really think this is right? pic.twitter.com/05TfR1k8qN — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) April 30, 2026

Yeah... somehow I think that having voting districts based on color is just a little racist, especially in contemporary times.

Of course, Marxists (some say Democrats) will have to find a new way to inject race into discussions to continue calling America a racist country. — The Appalachian (@k_b_appalachian) April 30, 2026

You liked your institutional racism, didn't you? — B30 (@B30_603) April 30, 2026

She is a Democrat, you know.

'Justice Kagan says it* best'



*the racist propaganda BS that doesn't bear up to basic scrutiny — Locke (@LandOfTheLocke) April 30, 2026

Painful.

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