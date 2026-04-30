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Oh Honey, NO: Amy Klobuchar REALLY Stepped in It Gushing Over Kagan Pushing for Racist Gerrymandering

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on April 30, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

In the 'aftermath' of the Supreme Court's landmark 6-3 decision striking down Louisiana's congressional map as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, Sen. Amy Klobuchar took to social media to lavish praise on Justice Elena Kagan's racist dissent.

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Ahem.

The ruling affirmed that states cannot prioritize race above traditional redistricting principles when drawing district lines, even under the guise of complying with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

You'd think Democrats would know that segregation is wrong by now, but alas ... 

Klobuchar really has no idea how to read a room.

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She is a Democrat, you know.

Painful.

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AMY KLOBUCHAR GERRYMANDERING LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN

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