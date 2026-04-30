Unleash HELL! Smug Harvard Prof Goes After Ben Sasse About Babies and WOW, That Was REALLY Effing Stupid

We're not entirely sure what Harvard professor was trying to do by calling out Ben Sasse over his statements about having babies, but here we are. Maybe he's unfamiliar with what a total badass Sasse really is, considering he's doing all of this with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on a med that destroys his skin.

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Take a look:

All right @BenSasse, let's make a bet.



Let's divide the US in half. I'll let you pick which half.



In your half, you ban Candy Crush. In my half we institute 16 weeks of paid parental leave, universal childcare, & a restored child tax credit.



Let's see which has more babies. https://t.co/MDxRjiUy5z — Fish Stark (@fishstark) April 29, 2026

THAT'S right. Bribe people with government freebies to have kids.

Super healthy and productive to force taxpayers to pay for your children ...

It's as if they don't even really hear themselves.

To be clear: I’m getting married this year & am deeply, fanatically excited to be a dad!



But we & many other couples my age (30) are having the heartbreaking convo “can we afford as many kids as we hoped”



“they just want to play phone games” is deeply unempathetic & pedantic — Fish Stark (@fishstark) April 29, 2026

Does he really think he and his future wife are unique? What a bunch of self-centered, entitled brats some of these people are.

"Europe tried that": I genuinely think, due to cultural differences, European family policies would lead to higher birth rates in US.



If I'm wrong, then it would result in a society with slightly lower birth rates but less child poverty and high social mobility. Also fine by me — Fish Stark (@fishstark) April 29, 2026

The problem with intellectuals is that they always seem to think they're smarter than everyone else in the room when, in reality, they're often not.

Case in point:

Your half already exists, it’s called ‘Europe’. They have everything you’re asking for.



How’s their birth rate doing? — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) April 29, 2026

How are the fertility rates in Europe where they have all that and a bag of chips?



Oh. Worse. Got it — Bibbledy War Room (@Libertybibbledy) April 29, 2026

We're going to be getting to a point in the not too distant future where those without kids are going to start refusing to pay for those with kids. — Mark (@SaltWater651) April 29, 2026

And why should they?

He'd probably win. None of the things you promote here lead to having more kids. — FlapjackPalmdale (@DirkTheDaring76) April 29, 2026

Sasse's point was that people need to start spending time together again instead of being online. That's it. And that simple advice could very well lead to more babies being born. Unlike pushing socialism on America, so we can bribe self-centered elites into having more kids.

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