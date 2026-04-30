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Unleash HELL! Smug Harvard Prof Goes After Ben Sasse About Babies and WOW, That Was REALLY Effing Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

We're not entirely sure what Harvard professor was trying to do by calling out Ben Sasse over his statements about having babies, but here we are. Maybe he's unfamiliar with what a total badass Sasse really is, considering he's doing all of this with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on a med that destroys his skin.

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Take a look:

THAT'S right. Bribe people with government freebies to have kids.

Super healthy and productive to force taxpayers to pay for your children ... 

It's as if they don't even really hear themselves.

Does he really think he and his future wife are unique? What a bunch of self-centered, entitled brats some of these people are.

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The problem with intellectuals is that they always seem to think they're smarter than everyone else in the room when, in reality, they're often not.

Case in point:

And why should they?

Sasse's point was that people need to start spending time together again instead of being online. That's it. And that simple advice could very well lead to more babies being born. Unlike pushing socialism on America, so we can bribe self-centered elites into having more kids. 

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