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PULVERIZED! Scott Jennings BLISTERS CNN Analyst Claiming GOP Would NEVER Elect a Black Governor (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on April 30, 2026
Credit: Salem Media

We often wonder whether Democrats have really short memories (shorter than a goldfish, a slug, or a flea) OR if they're deliberately stupid so they can continue to push a certain narrative with very specific talking points.

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For example. 

After the historic ruling yesterday from SCOTUS removing segregation from the districting of maps (how this was still a thing is beyond us, considering how racist it really was), Democrats have been front and center, calling Republicans racists and insisting they do not want black people to vote.

Yes, Democrats are morons, and they know their supporters are too.

Case in point, why would any Democrat ever make the claim that Republicans would never elect a black governor when VIRGINIA REPUBLICANS TRIED TO DO JUST THAT LAST YEAR.

Scott Jennings was having none of this, thank God. Watch:

Post continues:

... fired back with a SAVAGE reminder.

AVLON: “We’ve obviously got some serious steps. We haven’t had an African American Republican governor since reconstruction. Um, I mean, you know, there’s unfortunately an imbalance in the two parties—”

JENNINGS: “The Republicans tried to elect one in Virginia.”[Avlon looked stunned]

AVLON: “Okay...”[Jennings laughs]

JENNINGS: “Then you got a white Democrat who gerrymandered the state!” 

“It’s all crumbling John!”

CNN quickly ended the segment and cut to commercial.

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You love to see it.

Jennings himself shared the clip as well:

Virginia Democrats treated Winsome Earle Sears like garbage during her time as our LG and especially during her campaign. The same people shrieking about how evil and racist the Republican party is were more than happy to drag, disrespect, or completely disregard the black woman who ran for governor. 

Post continues:

... woman.

@NAACP backed the wealthy white woman.
@VEA4Kids backed the wealthy white woman.

Democrats treated a republican black woman like garbage because she was in the wrong party.

So kindly spare us your 'Republicans don’t want black people to vote’ garbage.

What a brilliant and beautiful woman. Ahem.

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But seriously, it's true. Not to mention these are the same people who just last week openly tried to rob millions of Virginians of their voices and representation, many of them black.

When a party shows you who they really are, especially when they try to paint the other party in their ugly light, believe them.

This is who and what the Democratic Party is and always has been.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS VIRGINIA

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