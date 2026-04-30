AOC Goes Straight Fatal-Attraction NUTS When Lee Zeldin Says He's Done With Her Lying Green Energy SCAM

Lee Zeldin has been on a roll lately, slamming Democrats and destroying their Green New Deal scams left and right. There's just something so entertaining about watching someone like Zeldin who's informed enough not to GAF who he offends when he tells the truth.

Advertisement

And boy howdy, this guy has been telling the truth.

Watch (and read) this:

I told Senator Sheldon WhiteClub today that I won’t be listening to or caring about any of his lessons on morality knowing that he joined an all-white Rhode Island Country Club.



I’m also done with the likes of AOC, Al Gore, John Kerry, and the rest of the lying cabal that make… pic.twitter.com/En25wkTNnV — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 29, 2026

Post continues:

... stupid climate predictions, plunder tens of billions of tax dollars, enrich their well-connected allies, and are committed to strangling out of existence entire sectors of our economy. Climate alarmist AOC wants to be taken seriously while also insisting the world is imminently about to end due to climate change (Just under 5 years remain on her nutty Jan 2019 prediction that only 12 years of life are left on Earth). Al Gore is now speaking publicly about his concern with global freezing after decades of grift talking about global warming. “Within the decade there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro,” said Gore in 2006 (There’s still snow on Kilimanjaro year-round). Gore also predicted in 2009 ice-free Arctic summers within 5-7 years. John Kerry warned in 2009 that the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013. These people are dishonest, power-hungry hacks. The GREEN NEW SCAM is DEAD!!!

Huzzah! The wicked old scam is dead!

*joyous dancing and singing from even more joyous taxpayers*

Note, Zeldin did not tag AOC so she's obviously searching for herself on social media. Sheesh, this broad needs a hobby.

And a therapist.

She lost it:

You say you’re “done” with me, @epaleezeldin, but I’m not done with you.



Your job is to serve the American people. You chose to serve Monsanto instead.



Yesterday you got caught red-handed. Your actions on glyphosate are a betrayal of the American people. They deserve justice. https://t.co/wedVHQQgRz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2026

Huh?

You're calling a Zeldin a liar which, considering he was under oath at the time, is a crime. You're fully empowered to sanction him at the least if you have proof he was lying. But you haven't. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/Ng1iG7AIC8 — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) April 30, 2026

Oh, @AOC, always the self-appointed savior of the masses while cozying up to Big Tech donors who profit off the very surveillance state you pretend to hate. Serving Monsanto? Pot, meet kettle. 🙄 — Lewis Miles (@Maga4liberty) April 30, 2026

You don't know anything definitively about anything, you buffoon. You're a bag of ridiculous, empty words.

You're a bad actress with the personality traits of a 12 year old mean girl. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) April 30, 2026

Advertisement

... a bag of ridiculous, empty words.

Yeah, that fits.

We like that.

WhiteClub 😆😆😆



Keep cooking their corrupt asses, Lee! pic.twitter.com/6Rv8qHKOcr — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 29, 2026

That's funny, we made the same face.

============================================================

Related:

'Come AGAIN?!' Kash Patel Just LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Take CREDIT for FBI Smoking MN Fraud OUT

Loser Still Crying About a Beeper Joke Made YEARS Ago Now Calls Melania Trump a Snowflake

BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Wishes X a Good Morning and God Bless America and LEFTIES Go Absolutely MENTAL

Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border Patrol and HOOBOY (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.