OOF! Stephen A. Smith's Poll About Violent Political Rhetoric Does NOT GO WELL...
'They Not Like Us': Spencer Pratt's New Campaign Ad for LA Mayoral Race...
Cowntraversy: Google Street Values Your Privacy, if You're a Cow
A Murder of Jim Crows: Schumer and Dems Ignorantly Invoke Segregation Laws As...
VIP
WaPo: White House Ballroom Will Set in Stone Trump’s ‘Regal Conception of the...
Map Flap: CNN’s Laura Coates Calls SCOTUS VRA Ruling ‘Illogical’ As Dems Double...
Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration
Mahmoud Khalil Tells New York Magazine He Misses His Old Life (Let’s Send...
Ann Arbor Removes Last Neighborhood Watch Sign, Ending Part of City’s Troubled Racist...
Newsom Press Office Has Total Meltdown Over Supreme Court Gerrymandering Ruling and Florid...
ABC News: SCOTUS Considering Whether Trump 'Unlawfully Ordered' Migrants Sent Home
Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Swastika Ink Furious Supreme Court Won't Force Race-Based...
Marc Elias’ Interpretation of SCOTUS VRA Decision Is Intellectually Dishonest and Wrong
Local News Says FBI Used a Battering Ram to Raid a Daycare in...

AOC Goes Straight Fatal-Attraction NUTS When Lee Zeldin Says He's Done With Her Lying Green Energy SCAM

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on April 30, 2026

Lee Zeldin has been on a roll lately, slamming Democrats and destroying their Green New Deal scams left and right. There's just something so entertaining about watching someone like Zeldin who's informed enough not to GAF who he offends when he tells the truth.

Advertisement

And boy howdy, this guy has been telling the truth.

Watch (and read) this:

Post continues:

... stupid climate predictions, plunder tens of billions of tax dollars, enrich their well-connected allies, and are committed to strangling out of existence entire sectors of our economy.

Climate alarmist AOC wants to be taken seriously while also insisting the world is imminently about to end due to climate change (Just under 5 years remain on her nutty Jan 2019 prediction that only 12 years of life are left on Earth).

Al Gore is now speaking publicly about his concern with global freezing after decades of grift talking about global warming. “Within the decade there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro,” said Gore in 2006 (There’s still snow on Kilimanjaro year-round). Gore also predicted in 2009 ice-free Arctic summers within 5-7 years.

John Kerry warned in 2009 that the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013.

These people are dishonest, power-hungry hacks.

The GREEN NEW SCAM is DEAD!!!

Recommended

OOF! Stephen A. Smith's Poll About Violent Political Rhetoric Does NOT GO WELL for Dems or the Media
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Huzzah! The wicked old scam is dead!

*joyous dancing and singing from even more joyous taxpayers*

Note, Zeldin did not tag AOC so she's obviously searching for herself on social media. Sheesh, this broad needs a hobby.

And a therapist.

She lost it:

Huh?

Advertisement

... a bag of ridiculous, empty words.

Yeah, that fits.

We like that.

That's funny, we made the same face.

============================================================

Related:

'Come AGAIN?!' Kash Patel Just LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Take CREDIT for FBI Smoking MN Fraud OUT

Loser Still Crying About a Beeper Joke Made YEARS Ago Now Calls Melania Trump a Snowflake

BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Wishes X a Good Morning and God Bless America and LEFTIES Go Absolutely MENTAL

Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border Patrol and HOOBOY (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AL GORE CLIMATE CHANGE LEE ZELDIN RHODE ISLAND SHELDON WHITEHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Stephen A. Smith's Poll About Violent Political Rhetoric Does NOT GO WELL for Dems or the Media
Grateful Calvin
'They Not Like Us': Spencer Pratt's New Campaign Ad for LA Mayoral Race Takes X By STORM
Grateful Calvin
Family Federally Indicted for Assault on TPUSA Reporter at Anti-ICE Demonstration
Brett T.
A Murder of Jim Crows: Schumer and Dems Ignorantly Invoke Segregation Laws As Race-Based Districts Fall
Warren Squire
She Seems Nice: Seattle’s Socialist Nepo Mayor Cackles 'BYE' as Wealth Flees Her Dumpster Fire City
justmindy
Cowntraversy: Google Street Values Your Privacy, if You're a Cow
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOF! Stephen A. Smith's Poll About Violent Political Rhetoric Does NOT GO WELL for Dems or the Media Grateful Calvin
Advertisement