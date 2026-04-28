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BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on April 28, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar referred to World War ELEVEN while reading a speech that was clearly not written by her. Most of us know that when we see World War II, it means World War Two because, you know, we understand Roman numerals.

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And the fact that she read it as Eleven serves as a brutally hilarious reminder that she doesn't have an original thought in her angry little head. Not one.

We suppose we should thank her, though, for the many memes we're seeing on X at her expense.

Here are just a few we've seen so far.

No WONDER she's mad.

But why, when it's so funny?

Tastes great, less filling?

HEH.

Tee hee.

Aww, we can't help but love the shoutout to AOC here, too.

So much projection, so little time.

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Pass.

Not necessarily an Ilhan meme, but one of the best gifs around.

So professional.

Man, sometimes AI is a really good thing.

And fin.

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