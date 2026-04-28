BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)

As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar referred to World War ELEVEN while reading a speech that was clearly not written by her. Most of us know that when we see World War II, it means World War Two because, you know, we understand Roman numerals.

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And the fact that she read it as Eleven serves as a brutally hilarious reminder that she doesn't have an original thought in her angry little head. Not one.

We suppose we should thank her, though, for the many memes we're seeing on X at her expense.

Here are just a few we've seen so far.

And all this time we've been pronouncing her name wrong...



It's "Elevenhan Omar"! pic.twitter.com/4CDPiSH4N0 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 28, 2026

No WONDER she's mad.

STOP IT 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CSSyJW60O3 — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 28, 2026

But why, when it's so funny?

What do you think World War 11 will be fought over? — greg (@greg16676935420) April 28, 2026

Tastes great, less filling?

HEH.

Here ya go, Foo. Thanks to @RealDeanCain for sharing this! pic.twitter.com/UmevP9K8b7 — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) April 28, 2026

Tee hee.

Not a WWEleven meme but one of my favorites… pic.twitter.com/VcMGsRbwws — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) April 28, 2026

Aww, we can't help but love the shoutout to AOC here, too.

Ilhan Omar: Mocks “dumb” Americans for voting for Trump.



Also Ilhan Omar: World War Eleven. pic.twitter.com/k8NwxkHSM2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2026

So much projection, so little time.

Pass.

Not necessarily an Ilhan meme, but one of the best gifs around.

So professional.

I have more 😂 pic.twitter.com/vzDRrq8NVT — Allegedly Jackson (@AllegedlyJack) April 28, 2026

Man, sometimes AI is a really good thing.

And fin.

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