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VA AG Who Texted About Shooting a Republican Can't DEAL With CNN Asking Him to Defend Redistricting (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on April 28, 2026
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

We knew Jay Jones was bad news long before he texted openly about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and then wishing for his children, whom he called little fascists, to suffer and die in their mother's arms. But watching him respond when he's asked to defend his party's unconstitutional and illegal power grab in Virginia ... woof.

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Then again, this is the Attorney General who had to hire other attorneys to argue his case in front of the Virginia Supreme Court (at the expense of taxpayers) so we're not exactly surprised the guy is a laughable joke.

Watch THIS:

Unqualified, violent, dangerous, and so partisan he can't see straight.

Not to mention the whole nepo-baby thing, but we digress.

He fits right in, yup.

Jones clearly thinks this is a stepping stone to be governor of Virginia; he's not interested in being the Attorney General. And if he is, he has an odd way of showing it, that's for sure.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING GOP VIRGINIA

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We've Seen Some Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Meltdowns, but Marc Elias' Multi-Day Flip Out May Take the CAKE Sam J.
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