VA AG Who Texted About Shooting a Republican Can't DEAL With CNN Asking Him to Defend Redistricting (Vid)

We knew Jay Jones was bad news long before he texted openly about putting two bullets in a Republican's head and then wishing for his children, whom he called little fascists, to suffer and die in their mother's arms. But watching him respond when he's asked to defend his party's unconstitutional and illegal power grab in Virginia ... woof.

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Then again, this is the Attorney General who had to hire other attorneys to argue his case in front of the Virginia Supreme Court (at the expense of taxpayers) so we're not exactly surprised the guy is a laughable joke.

Watch THIS:

YIKES.



Weak Jay Jones can’t even handle a simple question from a liberal propaganda outlet.



Democrats’ case is so paper-thin that even CNN is poking holes in it. The facts are clear - Democrats broke the law in attempting to ram through their gerrymandering power grab. pic.twitter.com/dPJ80gPIE1 — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) April 28, 2026

Unqualified, violent, dangerous, and so partisan he can't see straight.

Not to mention the whole nepo-baby thing, but we digress.

Jay Jones represents the party of murder pic.twitter.com/3G5gw02bKn — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) April 28, 2026

He fits right in, yup.

An AG who can’t talk about the merits of the argument? It’s not just the Democrats’ case that is paper-thin. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 28, 2026

Jones clearly thinks this is a stepping stone to be governor of Virginia; he's not interested in being the Attorney General. And if he is, he has an odd way of showing it, that's for sure.

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