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WHOA: Virginia Supreme Court Slams Brakes on Democrats Pushing to Certify Gerrymandering Election Results

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

In a rare bit of good news for anyone tired of bureaucratic fast-tracking in election matters, the Virginia Supreme Court just told the state’s Department of Elections and Attorney General 'not so fast.' 

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The high court denied an emergency stay of last week’s Tazewell County Circuit Court ruling that bars the Board of Elections from certifying the results of Virginia’s redistricting referendum — at least for now.

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Nice try, Jay Jones. Or whichever expensive attorney he hired to fight this for him because he's an unqualified monster who has no business being in office.

Oops, did we say all of that out loud? 

Our bad.

See?

Fair, but still ... 

If the court intended to allow this to move forward it would have been easy enough to allow the certification. Again, we're not getting our hopes up because it's better to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

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Could this be a light at the end of a really horrible tunnel for Virginians?

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REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA JAY JONES

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