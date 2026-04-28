WHOA: Virginia Supreme Court Slams Brakes on Democrats Pushing to Certify Gerrymandering Election Results

In a rare bit of good news for anyone tired of bureaucratic fast-tracking in election matters, the Virginia Supreme Court just told the state’s Department of Elections and Attorney General 'not so fast.'

Advertisement

The high court denied an emergency stay of last week’s Tazewell County Circuit Court ruling that bars the Board of Elections from certifying the results of Virginia’s redistricting referendum — at least for now.

Check this out!

New: The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied a request for an emergency stay of last week’s Tazewell ruling that said the State Board of Elections can’t certify the results of Virginia’s redistricting referendum.



This is just a ruling on the request for a stay and not on the… pic.twitter.com/iTU1i01d7O — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) April 28, 2026

Nice try, Jay Jones. Or whichever expensive attorney he hired to fight this for him because he's an unqualified monster who has no business being in office.

Oops, did we say all of that out loud?

Our bad.

The motion to lift the lower court's stay on certification has been denied by SCOVA. https://t.co/ZUxNN0xKJ0 — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) April 28, 2026

See?

Oh wow...well maybe there is a chance.



Don't get your hopes up but this is interesting. https://t.co/A8qZMm1WB1 — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) April 28, 2026

Fair, but still ...

If the court intended to allow this to move forward it would have been easy enough to allow the certification. Again, we're not getting our hopes up because it's better to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

Could this be a light at the end of a really horrible tunnel for Virginians?

============================================================

Related:

Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day MELTDOWN Screeching He WON'T Tone It Down Because Trump CALLED HIM NAMES

And. Here. We. Go! FBI and HSI Raiding 20+ Minneapolis, MN Locations, Including 'Quality Learing Center'

WHOA: Deep Dive Into Cole Allen's Social Media Shows TROUBLING Posts About Butler Assassination Attempt

'Finished Once and For ALL'! Democrats Sent Out CRAZY Fundraising Email RIGHT After Assassination Attempt

'JuSt A lIGhT rOaSt!' Jimmy Kimmel Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Defending Trump Assassination Joke (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.