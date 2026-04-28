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'JuSt A lIGhT rOaSt!' Jimmy Kimmel Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Defending Trump Assassination Joke (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:00 AM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Jimmy Kimmel, never one to miss an opportunity to punch down with 'edgy,' ugly humor only to clutch his pearls and play victim when the backlash hits, is once again proving the old adage: if you’re explaining, you’re losing. The late-night host’s clumsy attempt at a Trump assassination 'joke' has exploded in his face, especially after Melania Trump called the toad and his network out, prompting a desperate double-down (and backpedal?) that’s somehow making the whole mess even more pathetic and revealing.

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Kimmel is such a simpering dolt.

Remember when late-night television was entertaining? Yeah, we know, we say that a lot, but honestly, even though it's ABC and they're one of the worst networks, we're shocked this nob still has a show. People don't watch it for fun or to be entertained; they watch it so they feel justified in their hatred of the president and half of this country.

Watch this hot mess of a host backpedal a bit while also doubling down to feed his audience of haters more fresh meat:

Post continues:

... a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am. It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination."

Either Kimmel has some really stupid people advising him, or he doesn't have anyone advising him because WOW. Was his intent to backpedal like a coward while making things worse? Because that's exactly what he did here.

Heck, the guy has made an art form of it.

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Wouldn't hold your breath on this one.

So yeah, they are stupid. Just sayin'.

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Related:

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