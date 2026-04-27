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'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent Rhetoric Against Her Family

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We can't imagine how hard it has been for Melania Trump to witness not one, not two, but three (and basically four if you count the whacko at Mar-a-Lago) attempts on her husband's life. And then to see monsters like Jimmy Kimmel do entire bits filled with anti-Trump hatred and violence to divide the country ... 

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Clearly, she's done sitting by quietly.

Check. This. Out.

Post continues:

... spread hate.  

A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.

Enough is enough.  It is time for ABC to take a stand.  How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?

Sounds like the missus has had enough. 

And we hardly blame her.

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As we said, we cannot even imagine.

Indeed.

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