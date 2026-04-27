'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent Rhetoric Against Her Family

We can't imagine how hard it has been for Melania Trump to witness not one, not two, but three (and basically four if you count the whacko at Mar-a-Lago) attempts on her husband's life. And then to see monsters like Jimmy Kimmel do entire bits filled with anti-Trump hatred and violence to divide the country ...

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Clearly, she's done sitting by quietly.

Check. This. Out.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

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... spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?

Sounds like the missus has had enough.

And we hardly blame her.

ABC needs to fire Jimmy Kimmel. Praying for you and President Trump. 🙏🏻 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 27, 2026

I agree. Jimmy Kimmel is trash. He’s never been funny. There is no entertainment value to his act. It’s all hate and propaganda. We saw this when he commented on Charlie, too. — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) April 27, 2026

Amen! We love our First Lady. She deserves so much better! 🙏🩷 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 27, 2026

What an awful thing for you to have to sit through – pure hatred. The left has lost its mind. — Paul Emerson (@justpaulemerson) April 27, 2026

As we said, we cannot even imagine.

Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/eYcpzB6w9w — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) April 27, 2026

Indeed.

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