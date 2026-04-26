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PBS WH Correspondent (Acosta's GF!) BODIED for Whining That Hegseth Wouldn't Answer Questions During Evac

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on April 26, 2026
Twitchy

There's stupid, and then there's whatever the Hell this is.

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Liz Landers is the White House correspondent for PBS.

She is also allegedly Jim Acosta's girlfriend.

Both read.

Landers is also not bright enough to read a room when it comes to Pete Hegseth not answering questions because HE WAS BEING EVACUATED due to a shooter in the building. And they wonder why we dislike them as much as we do.

Funny how tone-deaf these people are. It's astonishing even.

One has to wonder.

Vacuous mess. Yes, that reads.

For both Landers and her beau, Acosta.

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Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

The nerve.

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BRIAN STELTER MEDIA BIAS PETE HEGSETH TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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