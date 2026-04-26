PBS WH Correspondent (Acosta's GF!) BODIED for Whining That Hegseth Wouldn't Answer Questions During Evac

There's stupid, and then there's whatever the Hell this is.

Hegseth moving through hallway back near the stage of the correspondent’s dinner - did not take questions from press. pic.twitter.com/DFLQrKAW8L — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) April 26, 2026

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Liz Landers is the White House correspondent for PBS.

She is also allegedly Jim Acosta's girlfriend.

Both read.

Landers is also not bright enough to read a room when it comes to Pete Hegseth not answering questions because HE WAS BEING EVACUATED due to a shooter in the building. And they wonder why we dislike them as much as we do.

What happened to you in your life that makes you debase yourself like this?

Why didn’t he stop and take your questions, Liz? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 26, 2026

What is wrong with you people — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 26, 2026

‘Cuz it’s all about you and your questions pic.twitter.com/teS9Ndupio — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 26, 2026

Funny how tone-deaf these people are. It's astonishing even.

One has to wonder.

Only someone dumb enough to date @Acosta would think it appropriate to pester the VP during an active shooter evacuation.



You vacuous mass. — Mark (@UncoverFacts) April 26, 2026

Vacuous mess. Yes, that reads.

For both Landers and her beau, Acosta.

Are you really that inept? pic.twitter.com/41KpUrPcxa — Jack Rackham (@CalicoJack65) April 26, 2026

Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

Gee, an active shooter.

And people wont take time to talk to the trash that encouraged the violence. — Saturns Shadow (@Saturnrisin) April 26, 2026

The nerve.

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