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WTF? Grab Your Tinfoil and Then Check Out a Post That COULD be Connected to WHCD Shooting... Sent in 2023

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on April 26, 2026
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By now, almost everyone knows about the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter and that his name is Cole Allen. We also know is a 31-year-old teacher from California and a Kamala Harris donor.

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But ... did you guys know that an account tweeted his name and nothing BUT his name? In 2023?!

Seriously.

Ummmm

Now, we typically do not promote or push conspiracy theories because there are already plenty of sites out there doing that, PLUS we would prefer if our readers at least take us a little seriously. That being said, this is too weird not to share, even for us.

Seriously. Again.

Yeah. This is weird.

Fair point. That being said, it's not like his name is John Smith or something, either. While his name is not uncommon, it's not exactly common either, you know? And why would an account named Henry Martinez post that name and that name ONLY?

WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?!

Maybe we've had too much caffeine.

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Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump
Sam J.
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Or not enough.

Same bro, same. 

WE KNEW IT.

Could it be one of the time-traveling Russian hackers who wrote a bunch of entries about hating gays on Joy Reid's blog??!!?

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Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump Sam J.
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