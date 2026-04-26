WTF? Grab Your Tinfoil and Then Check Out a Post That COULD be Connected to WHCD Shooting... Sent in 2023

By now, almost everyone knows about the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter and that his name is Cole Allen. We also know is a 31-year-old teacher from California and a Kamala Harris donor.

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But ... did you guys know that an account tweeted his name and nothing BUT his name? In 2023?!

Seriously.

Cole Allen — Henry Martinez (@HenryMa79561893) December 22, 2023

Ummmm

Bruh.



This was his only post.



What kind of MKUltra psyop is this? https://t.co/wBDGfXOqEf — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) April 26, 2026

Now, we typically do not promote or push conspiracy theories because there are already plenty of sites out there doing that, PLUS we would prefer if our readers at least take us a little seriously. That being said, this is too weird not to share, even for us.

What in the matrix — Erick the Architect (@xzxArchitect) April 26, 2026

Seriously. Again.

His only activity on the entire app pic.twitter.com/BR02fvZPRn — TheGhostShade (@TheGhostShade) April 26, 2026

Yeah. This is weird.

Henry, the FBI would like to speak to you. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 26, 2026

Crazy thought, there may be more than one Cole Allen — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 26, 2026

Fair point. That being said, it's not like his name is John Smith or something, either. While his name is not uncommon, it's not exactly common either, you know? And why would an account named Henry Martinez post that name and that name ONLY?

WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?!

Maybe we've had too much caffeine.

Or not enough.

What in the world. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 26, 2026

Same bro, same.

WE KNEW IT.

Guys, chill, it's just a time traveler. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) April 26, 2026

Could it be one of the time-traveling Russian hackers who wrote a bunch of entries about hating gays on Joy Reid's blog??!!?

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Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

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