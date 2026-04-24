SHOCK FOOTAGE: Fairfax Democrat Caught on Video STEALING Vote No Info From Election Day Polling Location

These mother-effers.

Lucky for them, we're a PG-13 site.

Check out this footage that shows a Fairfax Democrat strolling through an Election Day polling location and stealing 'Vote No' literature, signs, and information. Gosh, why on Earth would a Fairfax Democrat not want voters to be informed about what exactly they're voting on?

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We're being facetious, of course.

We know damn well why she did this:

SHOCK FOOTAGE: Fairfax Democrat strolls through Election Day polling location, speaks with fellow Democrat, then STEALS "Vote No!" literature and sign from polling location.



Video 1/2 pic.twitter.com/76j7NDDUBq — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) April 24, 2026

Oh, that's not it. There's another one.

SHOCK FOOTAGE: Fairfax Democrat strolls through Election Day polling location, speaks with fellow Democrat, then STEALS "Vote No!" literature and sign from polling location.



Video 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Zwlr15UGgu — Matthew Hurtt (@matthewhurtt) April 24, 2026

The walker is a nice touch.

*eye roll*

You guys think she did this on her own? Was she paid? Look at how she sort of looks around, to make sure no one saw her. She knows it's effed up and wrong.

So typical. — Cheryl (@Cheryl4labs) April 24, 2026

Wonder if anyone knows who she is? You'd think theft is something the local PD would be interested in investigating, right?

Not shocking, though. They are thieves and liars. — Liz Dickinson 🇺🇸 (@lizdickinson8) April 24, 2026

This is illegal. Nothing will change until people get arrested and prosecuted. — ☩ Gravel Dust (@pmvanlandingham) April 24, 2026

Just when you think Democrats in Virginia can't get any dirtier, slimier, or more corrupt.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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