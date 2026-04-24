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SHOCK FOOTAGE: Fairfax Democrat Caught on Video STEALING Vote No Info From Election Day Polling Location

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on April 24, 2026
Townhall Media

These mother-effers.

Lucky for them, we're a PG-13 site.

Check out this footage that shows a Fairfax Democrat strolling through an Election Day polling location and stealing 'Vote No' literature, signs, and information. Gosh, why on Earth would a Fairfax Democrat not want voters to be informed about what exactly they're voting on?

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We're being facetious, of course.

We know damn well why she did this:

Oh, that's not it. There's another one.

The walker is a nice touch.

*eye roll*

You guys think she did this on her own? Was she paid? Look at how she sort of looks around, to make sure no one saw her. She knows it's effed up and wrong.

Wonder if anyone knows who she is? You'd think theft is something the local PD would be interested in investigating, right?

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Just when you think Democrats in Virginia can't get any dirtier, slimier, or more corrupt.

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2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING VOTER ID

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