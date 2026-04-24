DAMNING Thread BUSTS Spanberger for Being Even SHADIER in Redistricting (GUESS What She HID from Voters)

Have we mentioned Virginia Democrats are the dirtiest Democrats in the country before? We have? Well ... they are.

And they just proved it by shoving through an illegal, unconstitutional, and unethical power grab with their recent gerrymandering referendum that somehow magically passed after Fairfax County (the county that, incidentally, would get all of the new districts) showed up with three separate vote dumps.

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But we digress.

What makes this even dirtier is the fact that Spanberger literally hid the new map from voters.

We're not even kidding.

Incredible: Gov. Spanberger (D-VA) told localities NOT to post pictures of the gerrymandered maps that people were voting on, saying they should direct people to the General Assembly's website if they wanted to know. But the General Assembly doesn't seem to show the maps either! pic.twitter.com/C9iGkl1C7W — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 24, 2026

You don't say.

Now, why oh why would the governor not want her constituents to see what they're voting on?

Despite asking people to vote in making a 52-48 state have 91-9 representation in Congress, the 'redistricting' page on the GA's website hasn't been updated in years, and just links to the Redistricting Commission--which the amendment does away with, and also has only old maps. pic.twitter.com/lfAzvFUQnu — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 24, 2026

Unreal.

I've spent a while looking at the GA's website, Dept of Elections, etc, and have not found the maps prominently available on any public source. If they are there at all, they're not where voters could reasonably find them. Here's the state advising counties not to post the maps: pic.twitter.com/ZjozthZksg — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 24, 2026

What a bunch of a-holes, right?

Plenty of valid criticism about the media, but in this case if it weren't for the media, voters would have no idea that the ballot was asking them to institute the most extreme gerrymander in the country to disenfranchise half the state.https://t.co/W9hqm74dwi — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 24, 2026

And grassroots.

Wow... Looks like to find the map, a voter would have to go to lis dot virginia dot gov, somehow know to search "Budget Bill," then click a link to "https://t.co/aFdD6ToSbo" — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) April 24, 2026

Color us not shocked.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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