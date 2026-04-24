Here Are 3 Calif. Economic Comparisons to the Nat'l Average That Gavin Newsom...
'TIRED of the SWAMP!' Rep. Brandon Gill DOG-WALKS John Cornyn and His (Spanish)...
VIP
If You Donate to Harvard's 'Viewpoint Diversity' Scam, You Are Probably Dumb Enough...
Hero or Hustler? Special Forces Operator Busted for Wagering (and Winning Big) On...
Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Quit Ron DeSantis — Calls Him Boring While He Sounds...
ABC News Breaks Ground: 6 PM Confirmed as Dinner Time – Nation Shocked,...
VIP
Podcaster Jennifer Welch: Dems Schumer and Jeffries Are Acting Like Trump’s ‘Fascist Colla...
A Lesson In Deflection: Dem Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Boy’s Question on ‘Take Your...
VIP
Pallywood Employing Child Actors for Its Latest Propaganda Campaign
NBC Tells DOGE Layoff Sob Stories on Behalf of the DNC
Gavin Newsom Funded an NGO Tasked With Importing HIV-Positive Migrants
NYC Mayor Mamdani Earns Sarcastic Applause After Billionaire 'Name and Shame' Effort Start...
VIP
High-Six-Figure USAID Layoffs Meet Public Eye-Roll: 'You Made Bank Off Our Taxes'
Investigative Reporter Self-Owns While Arguing Conservatives Are Lying About the SPLC Indi...

DAMNING Thread BUSTS Spanberger for Being Even SHADIER in Redistricting (GUESS What She HID from Voters)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Have we mentioned Virginia Democrats are the dirtiest Democrats in the country before? We have? Well ... they are.

And they just proved it by shoving through an illegal, unconstitutional, and unethical power grab with their recent gerrymandering referendum that somehow magically passed after Fairfax County (the county that, incidentally, would get all of the new districts) showed up with three separate vote dumps.

Advertisement

But we digress.

What makes this even dirtier is the fact that Spanberger literally hid the new map from voters.

We're not even kidding.

You don't say.

Now, why oh why would the governor not want her constituents to see what they're voting on?

Unreal.

What a bunch of a-holes, right?

Recommended

Investigative Reporter Self-Owns While Arguing Conservatives Are Lying About the SPLC Indictment
Brett T.
Advertisement

And grassroots.

Color us not shocked.

============================================================

Related:

'TIRED of the SWAMP!' Rep. Brandon Gill DOG-WALKS John Cornyn and His (Spanish) Pro-Amnesty YouTube Ad

Someone's NERVOUS: Hakeem Jeffries Threatens VA's Supreme Court to Uphold Gerrymandering OR ELSE (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger Has Some 'Splainin' to do About Her Energy Czar's Possible Connection to SPLC

BOO-EFF'N-HOO! Liz Warren CRYING on X About Mean Trump Making Senators Work Late Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

You KNOW It's Bad for Abigail Spanberger When Even Wolf Blitzer Doesn't Buy Her 'Moderate' Spin - WATCH

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Investigative Reporter Self-Owns While Arguing Conservatives Are Lying About the SPLC Indictment
Brett T.
'TIRED of the SWAMP!' Rep. Brandon Gill DOG-WALKS John Cornyn and His (Spanish) Pro-Amnesty YouTube Ad
Sam J.
Here Are 3 Calif. Economic Comparisons to the Nat'l Average That Gavin Newsom Will Try to Blame on Trump
Doug P.
Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Quit Ron DeSantis — Calls Him Boring While He Sounds Like a Glitching Robot
justmindy
ABC News Breaks Ground: 6 PM Confirmed as Dinner Time – Nation Shocked, Early Birds Vindicated
justmindy
Hero or Hustler? Special Forces Operator Busted for Wagering (and Winning Big) On His Own Maduro Raid
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Investigative Reporter Self-Owns While Arguing Conservatives Are Lying About the SPLC Indictment Brett T.
Advertisement