You KNOW It's Bad for Abigail Spanberger When Even Wolf Blitzer Doesn't Buy Her 'Moderate' Spin - WATCH

The one thing we've all learned about Abigail Spanberger is that she may well be the single most accomplished liar in the Democratic Party. Perhaps it's her many years in the CIA that so adequately prepared her to lie so openly and ruthlessly to the people she's supposedly working for because wow, the woman has NO shame.

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None at all.

Watch Blitzer's face as she rambles on about why she still insists that she's a moderate:

PATHETIC: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “You campaigned for governor as a moderate, seeking to represent all Virginians, but what do you say to constituents who feel this ballot measure was partisan and only serves the interests of the Democratic Party?”



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger:… pic.twitter.com/7yBTywidFz — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 22, 2026

Post continues:

... “I think that there's a broad array of things that I campaigned on from affordability issues, lowering costs of housing, health care, energy, strengthening our agriculture and our wood product industries here in Virginia, where agriculture is our number one private industry and forestry is number three, ensuring that I am listening to the priorities of people across the Commonwealth and there are many bills and many priorities that I am going to support that a whole host of Virginians will support. There is NOTHING MODERATE about Abigail Spanberger!

Even Wolf can clearly see that half of her state will never support anything she does because everything she does is to the far Left. There is nothing even remotely moderate about this she-hag.

While actively working to rob millions of Virginians of their voice and vote.

Spanberger is the most deceitful and despised commie ever elected to be governor of Virginia! — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) April 22, 2026

Of course she never answered the question. — Todd שמואל Mirkin 1/1024 Your 2nd Favorite Jew (@TMirkin) April 23, 2026

There's that too ... she never really did answer his question because she can't.

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Related:

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VA Election Guy Lectures Virginians About Coming TOGETHER Because Polarization Is Bad and OH HELL NO

WHOA: DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering Election

Guy Benson Has Had ENOUGH, Shuts DOWN Every Single Lefty Toad INSISTING Dems Tried to Ban Gerrymandering

THIS! Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Spanberger's Gerrymandering, Leaves CNN's Kasie Hunt Speechless (WATCH)

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