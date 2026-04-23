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You KNOW It's Bad for Abigail Spanberger When Even Wolf Blitzer Doesn't Buy Her 'Moderate' Spin - WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

The one thing we've all learned about Abigail Spanberger is that she may well be the single most accomplished liar in the Democratic Party. Perhaps it's her many years in the CIA that so adequately prepared her to lie so openly and ruthlessly to the people she's supposedly working for because wow, the woman has NO shame.

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None at all.

Watch Blitzer's face as she rambles on about why she still insists that she's a moderate:

Post continues:

... “I think that there's a broad array of things that I campaigned on from affordability issues, lowering costs of housing, health care, energy, strengthening our agriculture and our wood product industries here in Virginia, where agriculture is our number one private industry and forestry is number three, ensuring that I am listening to the priorities of people across the Commonwealth and there are many bills and many priorities that I am going to support that a whole host of Virginians will support. 

There is NOTHING MODERATE about Abigail Spanberger!

Even Wolf can clearly see that half of her state will never support anything she does because everything she does is to the far Left. There is nothing even remotely moderate about this she-hag.

While actively working to rob millions of Virginians of their voice and vote.

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There's that too ... she never really did answer his question because she can't. 

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING VIRGINIA

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