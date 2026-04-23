WHOA: DataRepublican Shares Data-Filled Post Showing DAMNING Irregularities in VA Gerrymandering Election

Full disclosure: When we share information about election irregularities, we want to be clear that we neither confirm nor deny it. Our intent is to keep people informed about what is being said about any election so they can make decisions for themselves. Further, we typically do not share information from randos on it, unless of course, DataRepublican herself has retweeted it.

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If she thought this was worth sharing, so do we.

And folks, wowza:

VIRGINIA



OK, I am trying to organize my thoughts about yesterday's vote in Virginia. Here is my analysis from my capturing of the election night reporting data.



There was an "f-curve" at 8:59pm that was actually preceded by a near f-curve at 8:43. These 2 updates wiped away… pic.twitter.com/xA371bt5eJ — The Lone Raccoon (@FSociety_1942) April 22, 2026

Post continues:

... what had been a decent lead for "no redistricting". Interestingly, at 9:16, there was another big jump for "yes". From my analysis, most of the votes from all 3 of these came from Fairfax County, one of Virginia's most reliable vote manufacturing hubs. My old pet peeve, totals going down rather than up, was way too frequent. 23 counties had at least one case of "negative votes", including Chesterfield's whopping 71,903 deduction at 10:45 this morning (April 22). Augusta had a 11,968 deduction at 10:18. A whopping 13 counties had deductions in the SAME REPORT at 7:41PM on the 21st (for a total of 18,476). This is not acceptable and needs explained. (Other than, "well these numbers aren't official". They are official enough to show on the news.) And, of course, the referendum was ultimately lost because of mail-in votes. About 10% of the total was mail-in, and about 73% were "yes". We have no way of knowing how many of these were real people casting a vote for themselves, but they added net 137,000 votes for "yes" and that is almost 50,000 more than the currently reported winning margin for "yes". (The same applies for the election of Commissar Spanberger) In summary, a completely preventable train wreck. I hope that the Republican leaders in Virginia are now convinced that mail-in ballots and machine counting are not our friends. I also hope they start asking the hard questions of counties like Chesterfield. It's going to be easiest to read this, shrug, and move on. Please don't. Please forward on, especially if you know people in Virginia. But the same thing will happen in every other state, eventually, if its not stopped You can see the raw data for yesterday's election at https://votedatabase.com/2026 - select Virginia, unknown party, then statewide or whatever county you want to examine. I'm here if anyone has questions.

Oh, we have questions. Lots of them.

Jeff, we noticed the issue in Chesterfield shortly before you noticed the JSON file change. However we noticed it by comparing the most recent Daily Absentee List ("DAL") transactions to the JSON files as election night was unfolding. (We've been working to verify and go… pic.twitter.com/iWCpVAUTuR — Jon Lareau (WWRKDS) (@WWRKDS) April 23, 2026

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... through other issues as well.) In the graphic below you can see the difference between the latest DAL file numbers of "ON MACHINE" ballots (which are in-person early votes that have been recorded on a ballot scanner *before* election day) and the JSON election night reports as the JSON file is getting updated and localities are reporting their summary data. [This is the Locality data stream from the JSON, not the per-precinct data, which shows many other issue, btw] The "blip" in Chesterfield appears sometime between 10 and 10:30am EST, when the JSON report shows that a large number (56,760) "On Machine" ballots suddenly appear in the JSON feed that are not corroborated by the DAL records. About an hour later, those records are removed from the JSON feed, which appears to be what you detected. The other thing to note here is there is a consistent discrepancy of 14,371 "On Machine", where the JSON Locality data feed is showing 14,371 more "ON MACHINE" ballots than the DAL records.

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More blips in one county. Hrm.

So frustrating to see all of this happening right in front of us and not being able to do anything about it. — Michael Huff (@ClassicFord52) April 22, 2026

Maybe if the right people see it? After all, there is much legal back-and-forth on this referendum at this time... Heck, we shared it.

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