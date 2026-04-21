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HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Unloads on VA Dems and Their 'Egregious Gerrymander' Push As Only HE Can (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on April 21, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

All eyes are on Virginia today, where voters are deciding the fate of a Democratic-backed constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to redraw congressional districts ahead of the midterms. 

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Brit Hume weighed in on the referendum, and his take was spot-on. Hume, ever the straight shooter, acknowledged that both parties have engaged in gerrymandering over the years—but he noted that what Democrats are attempting in Virginia stands out as particularly egregious.

Post continues:

... what you are doing. You’re setting it up in a way that you are sure that you can win by the way you draw the districts. That’s what’s happening here.”

“It is absolutely hardball politics to be sure - both parties are doing it, and in Virginia’s case it’s particularly egregious.”

Particularly egregious. That's a nice way of putting it. 

"This is not about fairness. It's about power," Hume said, pointing out that the proposed map is 'gerrymandered to a fare-thee-well.' He highlighted how Virginia had previously established a bipartisan commission to keep politicians' hands off the process - only for Democrats to now push to undo that safeguard and put map-drawing power back in their own hands. Republicans have played the game before, but nothing on the scale of this mid-decade power grab in the Commonwealth.

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Virginians are heading to the polls today to decide whether to let it happen. 

VOTE NO, VIRGINIA!

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2026 ELECTIONS FOX NEWS GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

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